BROOKSVILLE — Parents who have children with a knack for creativity, a wide imagination, and a flair for drama should consider enrolling them at Live Oak Theatre’s summer camps.
Weeklong camps begin June 21 for improv, dance, tech and stage design and production, but youth who have never been involved with the theater before are asked to first sign up for the Live Oak Theatre Camp running from June 28-July 2. Spots are limited for youth between the ages of 7 and 18, and classes are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students will learn vocal technique and song interpretation, costume and set design, movement to music, auditioning skills, and acting skills. Tuition is $150 per student.
A Live Oak Theatre camp showcase will culminate the week’s learning as students prepare skits, stage movements, and group songs to show their family what they can do.
“The most fun part for a lot of the kids is Kevan Richards; he teaches stage movement, which includes stage combat,” said Vince Vanni, dramatic coach for Live Oak Theatre. “The kids just love it.”
Improv camp is open to children as young as eight years old and has no older age limit. This camp will run from 5-8 p.m. on June 21-25, and tuition is $75 per student.
Dance camp will follow from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 19-22, and tuition is $75 per student. Tech & Stage Design camp is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19-22 and students will be taught by Chris Rees and Josh Saliba. Please note: this camp will require a minimum number of students to operate. Tuition is $150 per student.
Rounding out the summer is a two-week Shrek Jr. Production Camp Aug. 2-6 and 9-13 with performances Aug. 12-15. Auditions may be held beforehand. Youth between the ages of 8-18 may participate. Tuition is $300 per student and each student will receive two performance tickets.
“Students will have opportunities to expand their knowledge of improv, dance, acting, and music, with some costuming, tech, and stagecraft thrown into the mix when they take part in our various summer camps,” said Kyle Marra, drama coach at Live Oak Theatre. “Anyone who chooses to take part is in for a real treat!”
Live Oak Theatre has its roots steeped in theater camp, which originally began as a means to pull in actors for its performances.
“We began Live Oak Theatre with this camp (12 years ago). Before we did a single show, we needed to make sure that we could train some kids,” Vanni said. “They’re some of the young adults you see with us now.”
By the end of the summer, students will have built their confidence up and will take away exciting memories, as well as new friends. Live Oak Theatre is like a family, Vanni said. Many people find there the right kind of people they click with, and they tend to stay with the company for years.
“I am not training the next generation of New York City cab drivers and waiters,” Vanni added. “I teach a skill that can be used anywhere, and that skill is confidence in front of large groups of people. If you get a chance to see our shows and you watch the interaction between our kids and the audience, you’ll see — how do they get that kind of confidence and not flinch?”
Live Oak Theatre’s camps will take place at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. For more information on how to register, visit www.liveoaktheatre.org/summer-camp.
