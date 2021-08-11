BROOKSVILLE — Norman Stier says he’s tired of cleaning up after vehicle crashes on his street, one of which he said left a pool of blood on a driveway.
Another resident, David Keck, said he bought and installed a video surveillance system to document the problems they’re having with speeding drivers and motorcyclists on Lawrence Street in The Oaks.
“We are at risk every day we go out,” he said while showing the Hernando County Commission his videos of speeding vehicles and sometimes the crashes that result. “We’ve been waiting 14 years” for results from the county, he said.
Ray Heter said, “I would hate to see something drastic happen. It’s been atrocious, especially with the motorcycles and the other cars going there.”
But the wheels of county government turn much slower than the wheels of the vehicles that use the road the men live on, and they are becoming increasingly frustrated at what they say is the county’s lack of action and the implication that homeowners on Lawrence Street should pay or share in paying for changes in the road that would slow speeding drivers.
The residents of Lawrence Street between Mariner Boulevard and Barclay Road seem to have the best of all possible lives in The Oaks subdivision, with big houses and large lots on a narrow, winding street, and they take pride in the appearance of their lawns and homes.
But the winding street with its 30 mph speed limit, and 20 mph around the curves, has become a shortcut from Mariner Boulevard to Landover Boulevard to Barclay Avenue, and some drivers regularly exceed the speed limit, often to their detriment. In one video clip, two motorcyclists are shown racing down the road, until one fails to negotiate the curve and runs off the road.
In front of his neighbor’s house, near the road, Stier shows a dark spot where he hosed down the driveway to clean up the blood from a motorcycle rider who couldn’t handle a curve, crashed at high speed, was badly injured and, Stier believes, later died.
Stier said that one day another driver overshot a curve and flipped an SUV onto its roof, got out of the vehicle, ran away, then came back to retrieve the license plate. He only was caught because he left information in the vehicle, Stier said. That video got quite a response from the county commissioners at their July 27 meeting.
Stier showed damage to the lawns near the roadway from vehicles that have left the hard surface.
At the mailboxes near the entrance to the community, Stier showed a grassy area a few blocks long where some drivers go “off-roading” and have ruined the lawns that the homeowners keep up at their own expense.
County Engineer Scott Herring has been dealing with the three men from The Oaks, and said a $36,000 draft report from University of Florida traffic engineers concluded that the community could benefit from speed tables to slow down drivers.
Herring gave the commissioners four options:
• Accept the report so UF could be paid.
• Implement some, all or none of the recommendations in the report.
• He said staff recommends temporary speed tables until an after-study recommended in the report is conducted. It’s easier to remove temporary speed tables, and they could be replaced with permanent asphalt.
• Determine a funding source. They could pay for the changes out of the transportation or gas tax, or use a mandatory or non-mandatory MSBU. Staff recommends that all property owners fronting on Lawrence Street pay. If they do that, though, they can expect more requests from homeowners in other developments for traffic calming on their streets.
Herring said speed tables are about a 10-foot incline that will rise about 3 inches, then a flat area of 6 to 10 feet, and then a decline.
The residents have agreed with most of the recommendations of the University of Florida report, Herring said, including regarding the signage and other matters.
But there’s a problem, he said: Who will pay for the road changes?
“I can guarantee you this will not be the last request you get,” Herring said. “There will be numerous requests and we need to set clear guidelines on how the staff and how the board are going to consider these in the future.”
Herring said he did understand the residents’ position.
“Speeding is a concern of residents in The Oaks. They have valid concerns,” he said. “There have been significant accidents out there. There have been significant speeding issues out there.”
Stier, the vice president of the homeowners association, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the idea that the homeowners should have to pay anything. He said it’s hard enough getting residents of the community to pay their dues now. An even bigger problem is that many of the residents who don’t have any property on Lawrence Street won’t want to pay for the speed tables.
If it goes to a vote of the citizens, people in the community will not vote for it, Stier said. “It would be a total waste of time.”
The response of the Hernando County Commission didn’t inspire much confidence in Stier, Keck or Heter, who asked commissioners to pay for all the changes.
Five or six months ago, Stier said two deputies were sitting at Barclay and Lawrence. The three men approached them independently and talked about the motorcycles using Lawrence Street, noting that some like to race through the community.
“The deputies looked at us and told us, ‘We probably couldn’t catch them anyway,’” Stier said.
Based on some of the videos, the motorcyclists don’t appear to be very good at racing, Champion interjected, to laughter.
“When you see the damage to our yards, you’ll see why we don’t care too much about what happens to their motorcycles when that happens,” Stier said.
And such talk doesn’t raise confidence in law enforcement.
One deputy even said that the community could hire an off-duty deputy at $30 an hour — for a minimum of three hours — to watch the road.
Champion, acting as chairman because of the excused absences of Chairman John Allocco and Commissioner Jeff Holcomb, repeatedly expressed his agreement with the men that there is a problem with people speeding on the narrow roads, but contended that if the county paid for Lawrence Street’s changes, many more communities would come forward demanding a similar deal.
“We have to tread lightly because we’re setting a precedent,” Champion said. “I just can’t see us paying for this and not doing the other 100-plus roads that would have to be done. It would just open Pandora’s box.”
“He has a point, but they can make exceptions,” Keck said after the meeting, because it is a county-caused problem. “All the accidents are at one spot. It’s the county’s responsibility. They should fix it.”
Keck said the county should pay for all the work on the road. “If they could fund such research, they could fund the installation costs,” he said. “The Oaks have been given lip service and empty promises for over 14 years.”
In any case, Champion said he was reluctant to make any decisions with two commissioners absent, and recommended that staff come back with the report and some ideas on what to do when all five are seated at the dais.
Stier said he was dissatisfied with the answer Champion gave, and noted that the report is just a draft.
After the meeting, Stier walked along Lawrence Street, pointing out areas of interest where crashes happened. Standing in his driveway, he described how someone came so far up in his driveway one time, his son’s car was struck and damaged.
What really has the three men upset is that the presence of deputies has an effect in terms of vehicles pulled over and tickets written, according to the UF report, but Stier, Cook and Heter say that when the deputies are called away, the speeding starts again.
Champion observed during the meeting that the agency truly responsible for road enforcement is the Florida Highway Patrol, so maybe they should contact that agency for help. But all agencies are busy, especially in the late afternoon, with accident work on major roads, and that keeps deputies away from places like Lawrence Street.
Stier didn’t sound too optimistic about a solution coming anytime soon. He said he realized that the commissioners are in a tight spot.
“I understand that. However, and I don’t envy their position, but I have to get back to our constituents.” Stier said. “This has been going on since 2006. We have met with county administrators, commissioners, Sheriff (Rich) Nugent (now a congressman), and it just has gone on and on. We’re representing our people,” Stier said, not the ones in the other communities. “They have their own issues. My issues are to represent my people.”
“I understand where they’re coming from,” Heter said. The thing is, if we don’t do something now with the traffic going through there, there’s going to be a fatality someplace along the line, I guarantee you, and then it’s going to be too late.”
