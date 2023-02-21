The Gilded Page hopes to be a gem for downtown Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Springs bibliophiles and just plain casual readers have a reason to celebrate.
For the first time in at least a decade, a bookstore has opened downtown that will suit the tastes of just about everyone.
The Gilded Page, on the second floor of 155 E. Tarpon Ave., is a veritable treasure trove of popular novels such as Coleman Whitehead’s “Harlem Shuffle,” classic horror (think “Frankenstein” and “Dracula”), not to mention mysteries, thrillers, classics, fantasy and sci-fi, romance, children’s books, biographies and autobiographies.
Of course, no bookstore would be complete without Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment.”
And yes, The Gilded Page has Prince Harry’s tell-all “Spare,” after having sold out of its original inventory.
“It’s really exciting to be part of Tarpon Springs’ growing and thriving downtown,” said owner Julia Bodwell. “When we opened, 50% of the people who came in were waiting for us to open, and the other 50% excited to discover us.”
The Gilded Page is no ordinary book emporium. Its open design is meant for people to browse before they buy. A reading room at the front of the store lures customers into an almost Victorian setting with cushy sofas, an antique chess set on an elegant coffee table, posters of books like “The Great Gatsby” and “The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes” — all lit by a crystal chandelier and Tiffany lamps.
“You can get a cup of coffee across the street, come in, grab a book and read,” Bodwell said. “You can bring in your laptop and do some work, and if you have a book club it’s a great place to meet. It’s meant for community-gathering.”
Of course, it’s also a bookstore, and while there are plenty of popular books at The Gilded Page, Bodwell said she also curates carefully to make sure more obscure titles are available. If you can’t find a title, Bodwell will gladly order it for you.
While The Gilded Page can’t compete with mammoth booksellers like Amazon and Barnes and Noble, it offers all the amenities of a hometown bookstore that draw you in like an old friend. Bodwell is also pleased to help you make your selections.
“I think it’s a special addition to the community,” Bodwell said. “It’s been exciting to watch it come to life, to see the vision become reality.”
Bodwell sees the bookstore’s entry into the Tarpon Springs downtown as a winning idea.
“Am I going to get rich? No,” she said. “But I think we have a sustainable model that will keep us going and successful.”
If you’re looking for The Gilded Page, a sidewalk sandwich board in front of the building will point you upstairs. Climb the 23 stairs and you’ll enter a book lover’s happy place.
The Gilded Page has been open since Feb. 11, and a grand opening celebration will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. with raffles and giveaways. More information is available at thegildedpagebookstore.com.
