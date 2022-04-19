Florida may be famous for its citrus, but it’s not the only fruit grown.
Pasco and Hernando counties have hundreds of acres of blueberry fields that contribute to the annual Florida harvest of around 20 million pounds a year, and this month is when the annual tradition of visiting a local farm to pick your own begins.
Fruit this year was a bit slower to ripen due to cool evening temperatures in the first half of April, but local U-pick farmers expect by the time this story appears, the harvest will be in full swing. A quick search on the internet will take you to no less than a dozen area U-pick farms.
That’s the good news — lots of plump, sweet berries. The bad news is that like most everything else edible, you’re likely to be paying more than last year.
Farmers have raised prices to offset the increased cost of production, most notably a big jump in fertilizer prices, a consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war (Russia is the world’s leading fertilizer exporter, according to the U.N.).
Bob Waldo, owner of Bob’s Blueberries in Hudson, raised his U-pick price from $4 to $4.75 per pound this year.
“You don’t make any profit anyway, so this (price increase) just keeps you from losing,” Waldo said. “My fertilizer has gone up 400%.”
An increase in price at the JG Ranch U-pick farm in Brooksville was “unavoidable,” said Joan Casey, owner.
“Expenses are unbelievable now — fertilizer especially,” said Casey, who has set the price for a pound of U-pick berries at $6 this year.
Casey said all the farms have had to increase prices.
“It’s just what it is this year,” she said. “It’s unavoidable.”
Things could be worse. Those who have enjoyed the picking at the Spring Lake Blueberry Farm east of Brooksville got the sad news that the farm’s crop was lost during a winter freeze. Ruth Davis, who runs the farm, explained that a hard freeze hit her fields as a new well was being drilled. Because the well wasn’t completed, she was unable to sprinkle the berry plants to encase them in ice to insulate them from the freeze (may seem counterintuitive, but ice on the berries prevents them from getting any colder than 32 degrees).
“We basically lost the whole crop, so we’re not even opening the gates this season,” Davis said. “You can’t get half a bucket (of berries) this year.”
A bright spot
On the good news side, after skipping 2021, the Brooksville Blueberry Festival is back this Saturday and Sunday in downtown Brooksville. The popular event draws thousands who come out to enjoy live music, vendor booths, and of course sample delights like blueberry shortcake, cheesecake and pie. Those attending also can take home blueberry jam, blueberry honey, fresh blueberries and blueberry plants. The organizers of the free-to-attend festival have teamed up with Marker 48 Brewing this year to set up a beer garden. Visit brooksvilleblueberryfestival.com.
The live music lineup is extensive this year, with performers including Wendy Rich, The Gaturze, Lost and Found, Borderline, NUTHIN FANCY, Local Harmony, Trinity, the Leesburg Blues Brothers, and the Peyton Monarch Band.
If you don’t get your fill of blueberries and fun in Brooksville, the free-to-attend Pasco Blueberry Jamboree is the following weekend, April 29-30, at Faith United Methodist Church, 12128 State Road 52.
Lady and the Outlaw perform southern rock April 29 at 6 p.m., and the Moogician goes on state for live magic April 30 from 1-2 p.m. There will be many vendors, blueberry delights of all stripes, and food trucks. On Saturday between 8 and 10 a.m. there’s a blueberry pancake breakfast. Visit pascoblueberryjamboree.com.
Photo by Nick Stubbs
Bob Waldo, owner of Bob’s Blueberries in Hudson, walks amongst blueberry plants on his farm last week. The berries have been a little slow to ripen this year, but by the time this photo appears, the berries should be ripe and ready for the hoards of U-pickers.
Photo by Nick Stubbs
Cool nights in the first half of April have meant the blueberries have been a little slow to ripen. Farmers expect that to change this week and the picking should be great at Pasco and Hernando county farms well into May.
Photo by Nick Stubbs
Fans of fun, music and blueberries will be glad to hear that after a year off, the Brooksville Blueberry Festival is back this weekend in downtown Brooksville. Here, festival attendees line up for blueberry pie at the 2020 festival.
