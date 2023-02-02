PORT RICHEY — A new exhibit at the Rao Musunuru, M.D. Art Gallery at Pasco-Hernando State College in Port Richey highlights a form of creative expression that is often dismissed as “mere craft” and is commonly associated with women creators.
“‘Whimsical Wildlife’ showcases the quilting artistry created by members of the West Pasco Quilters Guild,” said Amirah Neely, library assistant at the college, who put the exhibit together. “Some people may not automatically think of quilting as art, but there is no denying the painstaking craftmanship the artists put into their work. Each quilt is unique and features precise stitching and elaborate designs.”
The free exhibit opened Jan. 18 and will run through Feb. 28. It features textile interpretations of natural creatures made by quilters as young as 3 up to their grandmothers, from beginners to those with decades of experience.
“This exhibit also allows us to promote a local group that provides charity and education to the area,” said Neely of the guild, a charitable organization that promotes quilting and quilting education; makes more than 300 quilts a year to donate to veterans, hospitals, the newly housed and more; and produces special events that include a massive quilt show in even-numbered years and auctioning off quilts for charity.
“Having the Rao Musunuru, M.D. Art Gallery on campus gives us the ability to bring in a variety of artists and exhibits free of charge. It’s a great way to expose students to different art forms that they may not otherwise have access to. It also gives us the opportunity to support local artists by inviting them to exhibit in our space,” Neely added.
The Rao Musunuru, M.D. Art Gallery is in the library, Building J, on the Pasco-Hernando State College Campus at 10230 Ridge Road in Port Richey. Hours are usually 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information call 727-816-3407.
The West Pasco Quilters Guild meets the third Thursday of the month in the morning at the New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center at 6630 Van Buren St. in New Port Richey. Visitors are welcome; the $5 fee will go toward dues if visitors decide to join at that meeting. For more information visit westpascoquilters.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.