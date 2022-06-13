BROOKSVILLE -- Hernando County Parks and Recreation has updated the temporary closing of Rogers Park effective Wednesday, June 15. (7244 Shoal Line Blvd., Weeki Wachee)
The State Road Canal Dredging Project is moving along efficiently and due to safety concerns with equipment and traffic, the park will need to close sooner than anticipated. The equipment is being moved on site to Rogers Park and this closure will last for approximately 4 to 5 weeks. When Rogers Park is ready to be reopened, the public will be notified as soon as possible.
The weather will determine any potential delays and the length of completion for the project. The community will be notified when the park will be reopened to the public.
The timing of this project was chosen in order to protect the manatee’s winter migration to the warm waters of the Weeki Wachee River. This project could not be completed during the winter months as to not disrupt their environment.
Hernando County Parks and Recreation has more than 20 beautiful parks to enjoy this summer. For a list of locations and hours of operations, visit the website at https://www.hernandocounty.us/departments/departments-n-z/parks-and-recreation/park-preserve
