BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Government Waterways Maintenance Department and Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing Bayport Park located at 4140 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill, on Thursday, June 2.
This closure also includes the Boat Ramp and boat trailer parking area. Southwest Florida Water Management District and Gator Dredging will be launching the dredge barge and equipment to begin work on their dredging project of the Weeki Wachee River.
Bayport Park will resume normal operating hours on Friday, June 3. The weather will determine any potential delays for closure.
Contact the Waterways Maintenance Department at (352) 754-4060 for additional information.
