In World War I, they called it “shell shock;” in WWII it was “battle fatigue.” By the Vietnam War it became known as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and according to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, 11% of men and 7% of women who served in that theater still suffer from it half a century after that conflict ended.
Additionally, the National Institutes of Mental Health reports that a whopping 41% of veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan have mental health issues. And the increasing severity of those conflicts — meaning a bloodier form of warfare than others experienced, horrific as that was — and the younger age of those serving means that, if left untreated, their trauma can cause a lifetime of living with nightmares, flashbacks, insomnia, social isolation, substance abuse and even homelessness and schizophrenia.
And while the need for mental health services vastly outnumbers the number of providers, the outlook for suffering veterans has improved thanks to technology — and, according to licensed mental health counselor Ron Wood, a rare positive side effect of the COVID lockdown, when suddenly the whole world interacted on screen.
A U.S. Army and U.S. Navy veteran and a member of VFW Post 4412 in Hudson, Wood has a private practice but says all his clients are veterans who need help because, well, there are so many of them. And he sees them on screen, because telehealth is transforming the mental health landscape.
Each local Veteran’s Affairs office has outposts where people can access Skype, or they can take part in the therapy from their own home, where they feel relaxed and safe, Wood told the Suncoast News in a phone interview.
“A lot of us (veterans) don't like to go to the VA at all,” he said. “Half of the vets I treat would never step foot inside the facility. But since the VA is now doing telehealth, that allows veterans to get services without actually having to walk into the facility. And for mental health, I think that's a big bonus. It increases the number of vets we can see, because if we had to do in-person appointments, that would really limit the amount of vets that could take advantage of that.”
Telehealth also eliminates the need for transportation, and to mingle in public, which is a special problem for younger vets (“I can’t believe how many people I see who were born in this century,” Wood said.) “They're still scared to go out. They're scared of what they'll do, scared of what the circumstance will present.”
“One post-traumatic stress symptom is people are unable to go out in public, because you have people from all different walks of life, and mixed into that are people with the same skin color as folks who were on the battlefield out there. That’s a different dynamic. People that returned from Vietnam really didn't have a lot of that. We're so multicultural over here. You can't help but have that. And one thing we have now that we didn’t have before is a stop-gap method where you can take people whose contract ends and keep them active indefinitely. A lot of these veterans have had two or three back-to-back tours, and the intensity of war has increased since our last skirmish.
“It’s amazing, the stuff that comes out that people experienced while they were out there.” In addition to battle horrors, he said, “Military sexual traumas are one of them, and I’ve had both males and females come through my screen who experienced that.”
The upside, though, is that with the advent of telehealth, veterans who otherwise would not seek treatment now do so.
“I have one veteran outside of my area down here that I treat. He actually found a smartphone in the trash. He found himself a charger and he does this telehealth from the phone he found. This person goes in and out of homeless facilities, over and over again. That gives you an idea of just how far out folks are that are trying to reach into this network.”
Once veterans are evaluated and a treatment plan is devised, which can all be done using the internet, treatment can extend indefinitely — there’s no limit to how often a plan can be extended.
For information on obtaining mental health services for veterans, as well as their families and friends, visit mentalhealth.va.gov.
