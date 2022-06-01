NEW PORT RICHEY — For teens participating in programs offered by Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind on May 21, this year’s prom was another unforgettable night of limousine rides and dancing with peers all over the state.
The prom was shared with four other participating agencies. Teens traveled from Lake and Sumter counties, and The Villages, who are part of New Vision for Independence; Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Desoto, and Highlands counties, as part of Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center; and Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties from Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches.
“The prom was amazing — everyone was dancing and when the end came, it was hard for the teens to go,” said Patricia Porter, resource development specialist for LVIB of Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties. “They really appreciated being with the old and new friends.”
Last year, the prom was limited to Pasco and Hernando teens, so bringing back peers from other Lighthouse organizations like it was done before COVID made it special for them, Porter added.
Prom attire and accessories were donated by the Marjorie’s Hope program Cinderella Project, while hair, nails, and makeup services were offered free of service by Bene’s Career Academy. Sponsors and donations from the public helped keep prom free for the teens to attend. LVIB’s Chief Executive Stefanie Pontlitz remarked on seeing teens come out of their shell as they were pampered earlier in the day, saying it was “fantastic.”
Events like the prom gives teens with visual impairments an opportunity to boost their confidence and social skills. Teens surrounded the dance floor and busted a move as Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” took stage, and more jumped in as the popular “Cha-Cha Slide” played on the speakers.
Jolé Hope, a 16-year-old from LVIB Pasco, said her favorite aspect of Lighthouse is how it encourages you to be yourself. Through the Lighthouse program, Hope has learned how to express herself, whereas at her previous school she said she felt the need to hide her true self from her peers. Another big takeaway from her time with Lighthouse is self-advocacy, as well as learning how to cook and manage finances.
“It’s the best part of my job. Having this community where they get to meet other kids like them is almost hard to put into words,” said Tori Short, youth program specialist with Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches. “It means so much to them to be around peers who understand visual impairment and the environment is adapted for them so they can relax and have a good time.”
Later in the evening, teens applauded the new Prom King and Queen. King Levi came from Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center and Queen Jenna from Lighthouse for the Blind of the Palm Beaches.
“I found this special as the Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus teens represented the largest group,” Pontlitz said. “I was so proud of them for looking beyond themselves (and their friends) and voting for a King and Queen from another Lighthouse.
“The biggest highlight for me was the interaction between our teens and the other teens from around the state,” Pontlitz continued. “They bonded so quickly. Danced together like they were old friends and really just welcomed each other with open arms. No one was left out. If someone was shy, it didn’t matter where they were from, another teen would grab their hand and pull them out onto the dance floor. It was the sweetest showing of kindness!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.