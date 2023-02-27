BROOKSVILLE — Samantha Carlson is growing up smoke-free, and wants to spread the word that there’s nothing cool about being addicted to nicotine.
The 14-year-old member of “Students Working Against Tobacco” (SWAT) joined Daveion Brown, an eighth-grader, who is active in the effort, too.
Both spoke to the Brooksville City Council on Feb. 6 about getting an ordinance proposed and passed that would ban smoking and vaping in city parks.
“I think that doing SWAT is better for the environment,” Samantha said. “It’s just way better for kids and healthiness,” adding that she had seen a lot of kids smoking at her school. She attends the online school now.
It’s easy for youths to get addicted, Samantha said. “If they’re addicted to it, you really can’t stop them from smoking,” she said, adding that she’s working to spread the word that smoking isn’t good for people.
Daveion said he’s not a tobacco user, either. “I don’t want to die,” he said.
Theresa Carlson, her mother, kicked the habit years ago, she said.
Jewel McNaughton, the community engagement specialist for the Tobacco Intervention Partnership, said she loves the kids’ passion.
“It’s important for them to get the knowledge,” she said. “That’s where I come in. I give them that information and they impart that information to their peers, and they’ve been doing an outstanding job.”
Samantha is an articulate spokeswoman for the cause, as she showed when speaking to the Brooksville City Council.
“This ordinance will protect our community from the hazards of litter and secondhand smoke, vaping and overall nicotine use,” she said. “This will make our city of Brooksville a better place to live for all.”
She and Daveion spoke and presented slides with information on the dangers of smoking and the benefits of a ban.
“Two-thirds of youth in Hernando County say they are exposed to secondhand smoke from cigarettes or electronic vape products,” Samantha said. “This smoke is not only harmful but it normalizes tobacco use among kids.”
Daveion also asked for the ordinance in his presentation.
“Secondhand smoke is toxic. There is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke,” he said. “Children who are exposed to secondhand smoke are inhaling many of the same cancer-causing substances, including arsenic, ammonia and hydrogen cyanide.”
For infants and adults with asthma, he added, even a brief exposure to secondhand smoke can seriously affect their respiratory systems.
Vaping isn’t a solution. “Researchers have found that vape products contain heavy metals like lead, tin and nickel; chemicals like formaldehyde; and thousands of unidentified chemicals,” Daveion said. “And like cigarettes, vape products contain high amounts of nicotine, which harm parts of the brain responsible for learning and mental health.”
The Florida Clean Air Act was updated in July 2022, Daveion told the council, allowing cities and counties to restrict smoking and vaping in public parks and on beaches, though unfiltered cigars are excluded.
City Manager Ron Snowberger said he and parks director David Howard met with the SWAT leadership. “The Parks Department and the city is definitely supportive of health and the things they have talked about,” Snowberger said.
There is a policy banning tobacco in the city’s parks and public facilities, he said, but it did not include vaping at the time. They could bring back the vaping if the council wanted to vote for it.
Mayor Blake Bell said he wanted to add outdoor marijuana use to the other bans.
City Attorney Becky Vose said she would draft such an ordinance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.