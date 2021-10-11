SPRING HILL – A 17-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition on Monday morning, Oct. 11, after he was hit by a car.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teenager was walking north on Bentley Avenue, south of Henderson Street, in Spring Hill at about 6:28 a.m. He was walking in the travel lane, which was illuminated by area street lighting, to a nearby bus stop.
The vehicle, described in the FHP report as a sedan, was also going north when it collided with the boy.
The driver, a 38-year-old Spring Hill man, was not injured, the report says.
