BROOKSVILLE – Dutch Coker is on his way.
The 22-year-old has been working toward computer certifications and has a job in local education as a technology support specialist, and thanks to the local technical education efforts in Hernando County, a path to a good future and more training.
“They’ve been great. They’ve provided me resources, labs with the program, the price,” he said. “Everything was extraordinary.”
He may not benefit directly, but state Sen. Wilton Simpson is hoping that many young people like Coker in Hernando County will find their future at the technical college now named for the Senate President, who is running for agriculture commissioner.
The larger message is that Hernando County has arrived and will be a force in the regional economy in the future. People won’t live in the county and then drive to work in Pasco, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, officials have said. They’ll stay here, work here and raise a family here.
This was a special meeting of the School Board on June 14, and naturally the motion to rename Suncoast Technical Education Center and Hernando Adult Education to Wilton Simpson Technical College passed unanimously.
A table full of merchandise, from book bags to brochures to drink cups and more, was uncovered to show the rebranding effort.
Delivering for the county
It’s good to have friends in high places. It’s better to have a friend who has a friend in a high place.
That’s how school board member Jimmy Lodato feels about Simpson and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“How can you beat the combination?” he asked. Both, he said, are very interested in vocational studies.
In a telephone interview June 10, Lodato said all the credit for the technical college should go to Simpson, saying the state senator went to bat for the district several times in its efforts to get funding and then more funding, and then more funding.
Even better, as DeSantis wielded his veto pen on countless other projects, including several in Hernando and Pasco counties, he continued to approve the funding for the center, a project Lodato has been pressing for more than a decade.
When more funding was needed, Lodato said, Simpson went to the governor and got it done. This is especially true in these inflationary times, with the price of everything going up. Simpson always delivered the goods, Lodato said.
Sophia Watkins, the district’s director of adult and technical education, was called “the driving force” behind the efforts to create the school. “We have been doing this for a while, and we know how important it is to have a champion,” she said. “Before Sen. Simpson, we had the vision; after Sen. Simpson, we had a way to reach that vision. He saw the need for education and industry to work together to develop the strongest workforce in the state.”
Simpson, a farmer and business owner, said it was “a tremendous honor” to be present and to have the school named for him.
Politicians often are too focused on their life in service, and “forget about the quiet dignity of a hard day’s work,” Simpson said. “That’s why I sought, as a farmer, a businessperson and an entrepreneur, to be the voice of hard-working blue-collar working men and women who are the backbone of our state workforce.”
This facility will help people who are working or are in the middle of a career change, he said. “They know what it is to work hard. They understand that good things in life don’t come easy, and they have the patience and diligence to set a goal and work tirelessly to achieve it.”
Cory Rogers and Kendrick Maura, both 17 and in the band at Hernando High School, provided a drum roll fanfare for the “reveal” of the college’s branding.
Rogers said he might go to the new college, but mostly he plays music, he said.
“I thought it was really cool,” he said of the day’s events, but noted that he wanted to go to a regular college and become a lawyer.
Barbarita Hinton, an ELL teacher at the current school, said she’s excited about the new name. She’ll be teaching in the new building.
“It’s a huge deal,” she said, “and just an amazing concept to have so many people working together to make something so needed in the county.”
School Board Chairman Gus Guadagnino said it was a long time coming. “There’s a lot of people that I wish they were still alive to see this happen.” It goes back to the original manufacturers’ association in the late 1980s and ‘90s, he said. This will put Hernando County on the map, he added.
Of course, everyone wanted their picture taken with Simpson, but he was able to break away for a few minutes to talk about his vision for the new school – with his name on it -- and the county.
“It’s such an honor for this facility, for what it represents, the working-class, blue-collar folks who are going to be going here and earning a living, it’s an honor to be associated with this,” he said. “I certainly think this is going to bring us to a new level of education within the county. It’s going to bring a lot of high-paying jobs that require a certificate or a two-year degree, rather than you have to go to a university.”
“It’s an incredible day,” School Board member Lodato said, noting that having the senator who spearheaded the college come was great. “Every day is going to be incredible in this county now because now we’ve completed the circle. The circle is everything was always college, and now we’ve completed the technical college that take in the 500 students that graduate without going to college. Now they have a future.”
Some might disagree with the direction, but “they can’t stop us,” Lodato said.
“Hernando is on the way to great success. Nobody will ever be able to say that this did not take us to the next level. No, this will take us to levels never seen before in this county.”
The college is expected to open in August 2023.
