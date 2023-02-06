Teacher of year has passion for history and her kids

WEEKI WACHEE — Tori Hunt loves history. She loves teaching. And she feels up to the challenge of dealing with the children of today.
At 28, she’s the youngest Teacher of the Year in Hernando County history. In fact, she said, Weeki Wachee High School principal Edward Larose was the Teacher of the Year in the county in 2010. She will go to the state competition now.
To Hunt, the greatest challenge is seeing a student come into her classroom on the first day of school and lay his or her head on the desk, and having that student excited and enthusiastic by the end of the semester, and having passed their state exams.
“Those are the moments I strive for,” she said. “I love the difficult kids sometimes.”
In her classroom at Weeki Wachee High School, Hunt talked about why she wanted to be a teacher and how she’s dreaming of touching a lot more lives as an educational leader. She has always had a passion for history, and wants to transfer that passion to her students.
Hunt grew up attending Hernando County schools, and she was an active, engaged student back then.
At a recent School Board meeting, member Susan Duval said Hunt was a student of hers at Springstead High School.
“She was one of the students who took advantage all the time of the open-door policy,” Duval said. “She said she wanted to be a teacher.
“She’s impacted so many students.”
Superintendent John Stratton said, in response to Duval’s announcement that Hunt was Teacher of the Year, that he was glad to have her in the schools.
“Tori was one of my students, too,” he said. “We’re just so proud that you teach here in Hernando County.”
Every year, a new student is elected to sit on the School Board’s dais and observe the proceedings.
Hunt was the very first student representative to the School Board. She planned out the campaign and she won. She pays it forward by becoming the sponsor of this program and she took it upon herself to continue the program.
First classes
She started teaching at an early age, she said.
“When I was a kid I used to ask all of my teachers at the end of the school year if they had any old things they were going to throw out, workbooks and stuff,” Hunt said. “And I would take them home and teach my sisters, whether they wanted to or not.”
She attended the University of Florida and got a degree in history, then pursued alternative certification, “but I always knew I wanted to teach.”
Then at age 20, she was the youngest teacher in the Hernando County system.
She taught at Fox Chapel Middle School, then her alma mater Springstead High School, Parrott Middle School — which was the first middle school in the county to offer the pre-AP program — and then she came to Weeki Wachee.
“I’ve always loved history,” she said. “It’s about the stories, the narrative.”
She teaches U.S. history, world history and Advanced Placement European history. “That has become a really fun one to teach,” he said.
A big challenge with today’s students is that they have so much to deal with that news and the history that’s being made right now isn’t at the forefront of their consciousness, Hunt said. They get a lot of information through their phones, she said, but the technology does have advantages in that they can access so much material and even go on “virtual field trips.”
“There’s so much out there, education technology in particular,” Hunt said.
Her oldest students are juniors, about 16 years old, and they run the gamut from disengaged to deeply interested. The former group might be growing up in a household where “it’s not a priority; it was not their upbringing,” Hunt said. “I try to teach them that importance and that citizenship value.”
Teaching history to her students is about teaching them the core values of citizenship and reading source material, Hunt said. They recently read diary accounts and other sources on the Japanese internment during World War II, she said, as well as President Harry Truman’s decision to drop the atomic bomb on Japan.
The current controversies over history education haven’t cooled her motivation.
History is not just rote memorization, Hunt emphasized. It’s about critical thinking, looking at primary source documents, understanding bias and how leaders rise to power.
Hunt would like to eventually move into administration as she finishes her educational leadership degree.
“For me, it’s when I see people struggling, I want to move up,” Hunt said. “I want to do better.”
