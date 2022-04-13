Teacher at Westside Elementary honored with education award

Hernando County teacher April Crisci looked stunned when she learned she was being recognized for building a foundation of learning and literacy in her students.
In a video shown at the end of Tuesday night’s school board meeting, she received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award, and her “Tigers” roared with approval.
According to a press release, Crisci is the first recipient from the Hernando County School District.
“One might not believe their eyes seeing kindergarten students write and type a full paragraph all on their own,” the organization wrote in a press release. “At Westside Elementary School in Spring Hill, Fla., April Crisci's students achieve that and more as they develop a foundation in literacy and love of learning.”
Amid the COVID interruptions, 92% of Crisci's students ended up on or above grade level in ELA and 98% were meeting expected growth. At a surprise ceremony on April 5, Crisci's success was recognized with a national Milken Educator Award in front of appreciative colleagues, students, education officials and media.
Florida Senior Chancellor of Education Jacob Oliva joined Milken Educator Awards Vice President Stephanie Bishop to present Crisci with the prestigious recognition, including an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize to be used however she likes.
Crisci is among more than 60 educators across the nation who will receive the recognition during the 2021-22 season, and the first recipient from Hernando County School District. Ashley Hernandez, a math teacher at RiverviewHigh School in Sarasota also received the award.
"April Crisci exemplifies the forward-thinking strategies in education that Milken Educators strive to represent," said Bishop, who is herself a 2001 Milken Educator from Virginia. "Through encouraging classroom observations and bringing innovative instructional methods to Westside Elementary, she is strengthening the success of her students and supporting fellow teachers. The impressive abilities of the young students who leave her classroom speak for themselves: April's influence is equipping them to spring forward in their education. I congratulate April and welcome her into the Milken Educator Network."
Unlike most teacher recognition programs, the Milken Educator Awards initiative has no formal nomination or application process. Candidates are sourced through a confidential selection process and then reviewed by blue ribbon panels in each state. The most exceptional candidates are recommended for the award, with final selection made by the Milken Family Foundation.
