PASCO COUNTY — The Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office collected almost $25,000 for Lauren's Kids, an organization that works with local school districts to prevent childhood sexual abuse through education and awareness.
The organization was the tax collector's featured charity for the month of April. Funds were raised from specialty license plates and charitable check-offs.
In addition to the funds raised, there are now 30 new Lauren’s Kids specialty tags on the roads of Pasco County.
“Every dollar makes a difference and helps fund vital prevention, education, and awareness programs to protect childhood," said Sen. Lauren Book, the founder of Lauren’s Kids.
For more information about Lauren’s Kids, visit www.LaurensKids.org.
