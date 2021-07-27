PASCO – Communities remain strong when individuals and organizations lend a helping hand toward one another. One shining example of this is the partnership between Community Aging and Retirement Services, Inc. and Pasco Tax Collector.
CARES was the charitable beneficiary of May fundraising through the five Pasco Tax Collector’s offices, recently receiving $6,000 toward its “pet project.” Each month, Mike Fasano and his tax collector staff raise money for various local charities. Since 2013, Fasano said his offices have collected $800,000.
“We’re seeing over 60,000 customers each month and we thought, ‘How can we give back to the community?’ ” Fasano said. “It’s been extremely successful. It’s amazing to know that you can raise these dollars; our customers are extremely generous.”
May coincides with Older Americans Month, which is the perfect time to spread awareness about the resources and services offered by CARES, said Jemith Rosa, director of Administrative Services.
“In the month of April, everyone who needs to renew their driver’s license, car tax or any type of tax, gets an insert in their reminder, which speaks about the fundraising for the month of May,” Rosa said. “Every year we pick a different need. This year, we have more requests for pet food, and for our seniors that live with dogs and cats, those are their four-legged companions. We need to help them take care of those pets because it’s their only companion. Most of these seniors live alone.”
Anyone who visited the tax collector’s offices in May might have noticed the special decorations highlighting the “Do It Fur Love” campaign. This campaign is a great way to inform residents who are looking for help either for themselves or a loved one. To be eligible, one must be a senior aged 60 years and older and from a low-income household with a mental, physical and medical need for assistance.
Services provided by CARES include personal care, physical care, meal preparation, respite care, meals on wheels, adult day care and activities at three multipurpose enrichment centers. The pet project was added in 2016 to raise funds to purchase food for seniors’ pets, identify a pet that needs it and the senior who can’t afford it. CARES refers the senior to Cindy’s Pets, a nonprofit run by volunteers who purchase, pack and deliver pet food to the homes of senior citizens in the county.
As a pet owner herself, Rosa said she puts herself in the seniors’ shoes when it comes to the love and care of her animals.
“We’re talking about vulnerable, frail seniors that live alone and their only companion is that four-legged companion,” Rosa said. “By helping that pet we are enhancing that senior’s mental, emotional well-being.” To learn more about CARES and the resources it can offer, visit https://caresfl.org
