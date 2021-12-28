Tax Collector Driver License office to close temporarily

BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Tax Collector will close its Brooksville office at 11319 Ponce De Leon Blvd. for renovations of the State building effective Dec. 30.
All driver license services will still be available at the Spring Hill office at 7489 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill. Driver license clearances only are provided at the courthouse, 20 N. Main St., Room 112, Brooksville.
Contact the Tax Collector’s Office at (352) 754-4180 for more information.
