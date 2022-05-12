TRINITY – This weekend you won’t want to miss an opportunity to sample flavors, support the arts, and check out what businesses can provide with the return of the 12th annual Taste of Trinity.
This event does more than open the eyes of locals to what Trinity and the Greater New Port Richey area has to offer, it supports local businesses and raises money to support programs at Seven Springs Middle School. Admission costs $5 per person at the door, and the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at the school, 2441 Little Rd, New Port Richey.
The West Pasco/Pinellas Business Association has been a partner of Taste of Trinity since it started in 2009. Maria Johnson, director of operations for West Pasco/Pinellas Business Association, said it’s an honor for her organization to be a part of this event.
“People like to support the kids of Seven Springs Middle School, they’re our future and our community,” Johnson said. “I think the event has grown a lot because people like the fact that they can support the businesses and restaurants. It’s a fun event and a great fundraiser for the school.”
The WPBA aims to connect people into the community by partnering with local businesses. Weekly meetings have been beneficial to its members who can network and get involved with one another. Giving back is also an important aspect, with the group hosting bowling events to raise money for cancer and Christmas fundraisers to support families who may be struggling to provide gifts for their children that year.
Taste of Trinity will offer performances by the school orchestra, choir and color guard, and a local dance company. Restaurants attending the event include options from vegan, coffee, bakery, bistro, seafood and dessert places. The Pasco Mounted Posse, Gulf Coast Greyhound Rescue, and Big Red Bus will also be in attendance.
The event will be spread out on the campus, with a map available on Taste of Trinity’s website. Visiting vendors, trying bite-sized samples from restaurants, and watching the students’ hard work get paid off in performances is a great way to spend a Saturday.
“The principal has been really in tune with what their needs are, and it changes every year,” said Dan Roberts, PTO president. “It really covers a lot of gaps that may show up from time to time. Ultimately, the sole beneficiaries are the students. My daughter is a sixth grader at Seven Springs, and I have a freshman in high school who went through all three years at Seven Springs. My personal involvement was to be a part of that continued community action to really help the students.”
For more information, visit www.tasteoftrinity.com.
