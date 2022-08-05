TARPON SPRINGS — Can a law firm charge Tarpon Springs for the amount of time it takes one of its attorneys to drive from its office to City Hall?
That’s the question Commissioner Michael Eisner raised to City Attorney Thomas Trask at the Board of Commissioners’ July 26 meeting.
Citing bill invoices submitted by the city’s legal firm Trask-Daigneault, LLP for billable services in June and July, Eisner asked Trask why the city is being charged a travel time fee for the services it provides the city.
Eisner pointed to a specific invoice entry of $370 for June 9 that is described as “preparation for, travel to and attendance at CEB (Code Enforcement Board) meeting.”
“When I look in your contract, I don’t see anything in the agreement that calls for travel time,” Eisner said.
Added Eisner: “All I am saying is that it is not in the contract. If it is not in the contract, it shouldn’t be billed and should not be paid.”
In response, Trask said the listed “travel to” time on the invoice covers the approximate 30 minutes to drive from the firm’s Clearwater office to the Tarpon Springs municipal building.
Trask said travel time is included as part of the overall bill for certain meetings, such as the Code Enforcement Board, or the Heritage Board meeting, with the firm typically billing the city between 1-2 hours of travel time per month in order to attend board meetings and hold office hours.
However, according to the Trask-Daignault invoices submitted for the two-month period, other lawyers in the firm provided legal advice — and charged the city for travel time.
A review of the firm’s invoices submitted to Tarpon Springs for June and July listed 11 invoice items that include a “travel to” time charge as part of that specific invoice item.
“We’ve been charging the city in this way since 1996; nothing has changed,” Trask said.
Trask said he provides the city legal services on evenings and weekends that he often doesn’t charge the city.
“I’m the city attorney 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Trask said. “Other times, I hardly ever charge, doing that on my own time.”
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis directed Trask to write up a memorandum outlining how the city attorney’s contract will be amended to reflect the travel time that would be voted on at a future commission meeting.
Commissioner Panagiotis “Peter” Koulias noted there have been times when he has consulted with one of the Trask-Daigneault attorneys and the city was only partially billed for that call.
“There are times when it does balance out,” Koulias said.
Trask agreed that the city attorney’s contract should be amended to make all travel time charges clear.
However, Trask said if the time service fee is eliminated, he may now charge for previously free or reduced rate after-hours legal services.
“If the position of the City Commission, is that you do not want to be charged for the half-hour travel times, I’ll stop the travel time,” Trask said.
Added Trask: “But then I am going to have to be more particular on the evening hours and the weekend hours — I am going to have to pick them up; I cannot continue to write off all of that additional time.”
The Board, by a 5-0 vote, passed a motion for the City Attorney to draft a memorandum that amends the city’s contract to include travel time as an itemized charge.
Public response to Trask-Daigneault charging the city for travel time was mixed.
“Is it time to review our attorney services in general?” said resident Peter Dalacos. “It appears that some of the (Tarpon Springs) citizens are losing faith in the legal recommendations and billings that the city is receiving.”
Former Tarpon Springs Mayor Anita Protos asked Vatikiotis to advise Eisner to first consult with city officials when seeking answers on city business matters, rather than air them at commission meetings.
“Mr. Eisner, with some of the questions he asks, can sit down with the city manager and city attorney to get answers, rather than trying to score points at the City Commission meetings,” Protos said.
In response, Eisner said he first approached both City Manager Mark LeCouris and City Internal Auditor Billy Poulos for answers to his questions.
Fire pay
In other city business connected to a personnel contract, the board passed a resolution to approve the revised contracts of the city fire chief that closes a previous loophole allowing union payments to non-union members.
In May, an internal audit of the Tarpon Springs Fire Department found that executive fire staff including the fire chief have been paid compensation only entitled to dues-paying union members.
The city’s newly appointed internal auditor, Billy Poulos, presented his audit findings for the city’s fiscal year 2022 to the City Commission at its May 10 meeting.
According to the audit, eight executive-level fire officers were paid additional union-pay benefits including the fire chief, fire marshal, district chief, deputy chief, three lieutenants, and a department driver/engineer.
Based on the audit, an estimated $5,280 was paid out to executive-level employees in the city’s fiscal year 2021, with Fire Chief W. Scott Young earning an estimated $960 in union-pay benefits.
Following Poulos’ audit recommendations, the both the fire chief and police chief contracts were rewritten by city labor attorney Erin Jackson and reviewed by city attorney Trask, according to City Manager LeCouris in a July 21 memo to the Mayor and Board of Commissioners.
The fire chief’s agreement now includes a section on “certification pay” detailing who is and is not eligible.
The police chief’s agreement was also revised to include updated language regarding pension benefits to make it identical to the fire chief’s current contract.
Beckett Bridge repairs
In other business, Protos during the public comment portion asked the commission for an update on the city’s construction project to repair the Beckett Bridge that crosses over the Anclote River.
“What’s happening to that bridge and the school buses going over that bridge,” said Protos. “This is important to this community and you are leaders of this community.”
Citing the Pinellas County website, Vatikiotis said the bridge design will be completed this winter and actual construction to start in late 2023.
A county public information meeting to provide an update will take place next spring, Vatikiotis said.
