TARPON SPRINGS — “After several votes over several meetings and months, I am very proud to announce that the Forward Pinellas approved Tarpon Springs having its own seat on its council,” Tarpon Springs Mayor Costa Vatikiotis has announced. “This is a big deal.”
During the latest round of discussion, it took two meetings of the Forward Pinellas board to win Tarpon its seat, culminating in a special meeting on Aug. 2.
There was a lively debate at the July 12 meeting, with staff not recommending a seat for Tarpon Springs, and the city failing to win the seat during two rounds of voting. Finally, after a stalemate due to two members being absent, Tarpon won its seat during a vote at the special meeting Aug. 2.
Forward Pinellas is the countywide consortium of cities and Pinellas County that plans land use and transportation projects. “There were 13 seats. The new plan calls for 19 seats,” the mayor explained on his Facebook page.
Vatikiotis noted “Tarpon Springs was the only new member of the council. The other seats added seats to cities and the county that were already members.”
“Up to now, Tarpon Springs shared a seat with Oldsmar and Safety Harbor on a three-year rotation,” he explained, “where each city would represent all three cities for three years within a nine-year cycle. What remains is for the governor to approve the plan, and this process will take several months.”
During the July 12 hearing, Oldsmar council member Jarrod Buchman, the city that shares a seat with Tarpon Springs and Safety Harbor, said he is aware of the challenges of Oldsmar and Safety Harbor. “I’m not as intimately involved with the dealings of Tarpon Springs unless those issues are brought to me. To me having Tarpon at this table is how I plan to move forward.”
At the July 12 Forward Pinellas meeting, Vatikiotis told members that issues concerning Tarpon Springs come up several times at hearings. He explained communities that have a representative on the board can ask questions about projects that will affect their city, but Tarpon cannot.
“We have an active area in the north county involving Tarpon Springs, but we don’t have any representation here ... to ask our own questions.” He said it was “frustrating” not to have a seat and voice on the Forward Pinellas board.
During the Aug. 2 meeting, Tarpon Commissioner Michael Eisner thanked County Commissioner Dave Eggers for his support to give Tarpon Springs its own seat, as well as other members who will vote in favor of having more representation, rather than less, on the Forward Pinellas board.
“Tarpon appreciates any decision you make toward allowing us to be part of this commission,” he added.
At that earlier meeting, Seminole council member Chris Burke, a representative from the inland communities, said while Tarpon may not have a seat on Forward Pinellas, three of the funded projects are taking place in Tarpon, “which means what we’re doing here is working; the money is going to people who may not be at the table, but it’s going to where it’s needed out in our county.
Eggers said, “I think more is better. I think we need to have more people sitting in this room, than less people.”
He added he has no problem adding an additional member. “It allows us to grow this board to what I think it will be in three years (if a regional planning board is created), because we’re going to need more input from more people.”
Dunedin Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski noted, while she is in favor of giving Tarpon its own seat, in the past when it came to serving on other county boards “in every case” they had a hard time getting the Tarpon representative to attend meetings, such as those from the PSTA.
“I say that not to condemn, because those aren’t the people I’m looking at. I’m saying we’ve had a lot of experience with that; if we go down this road, I would like to be insured that we’re going to actually get attendance (from Tarpon Springs);” because in nine years of PSTA hearings it was very difficult to get when Tarpon to attend. “I think it’s important if we add the seat that we get the commitment.”
Whit Blanton, Forward Pinellas director, said he is thrilled that there is a lot of interest in having membership on Forward Pinellas “in recognition that this is an important body and an important group, so I appreciate that we have cities wanting to add to their membership or join this board with a full voting membership.”
On his Facebook page, Vatikiotis said “I wish to thank the Forward Pinellas Council and its staff for their consideration of this matter. I also wish to thank those involved from our own city government for their tenacity in staying with this.”
