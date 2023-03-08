TARPON SPRINGS — If several hurdles can be overcome, the Shepherd Center could someday have a new home north of the Anclote River, on property leased by the city.
At their Feb. 28 meeting, city commissioners unanimously voted to hire a real estate consultant to find available property north of the Anclote River for a dredging disposal pond site, with a plan to lease about an acre of the property to the Shepherd Center for its meals program, food pantry and a potential dormitory for the homeless.
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis told fellow commissioners that Shepherd Center officials came to the city with the proposal called Project Refuge.
“As many of you know we had issues not so much with feeding people, that’s a good thing, but what happens after people leave the location of the Shepherd’s Center, we’ve had some issues with that,” he said.
The Shepherd Center’s food kitchen, called The Hope Center, provides hot meals six days a week at its food pantry and retail store location at 304 S. Pinellas Ave.
“The activity at the Shepherd Center has probably increased to the point where there needs to be a discussion and a plan for relocating those services elsewhere, simply because there is no real estate at that location that would accommodate continuing to increase the number of people that are fed there,” Vatikiotis said.
He told commissioners Shepherd Center officials came up with the idea, “referred to as Project Refuge, to relocate the feeding program and the Hope Center to a different location somewhere north of the Anclote River to get it out of the heart of Tarpon Springs, the downtown area.”
The city is continuing with its river dredging effort and trying to find a disposal pond site to accommodate future dredging, and “it might be a good fit to include perhaps a dormitory or campus location for the Shepherd Center relocation as part of that effort,” the mayor said.
The Shepherd Center Board of Directors sent a letter to the city asking if Tarpon Springs would be willing to participate in a joint effort.
Vatikiotis said the commission would have to agree to hire a real estate consultant to look for property. The Shepherd Center would then start fundraising to construct their facility.
The total size of the property needed is about 10 acres or more but not less, with about an acre leased long-term to the Shepherd Center, the mayor said. These services would no longer be offered downtown. The Shepherd Center would only have its retail center downtown.
“There’s little doubt in my mind that whatever is identified as a solution that is going to require the purchase of property; given the amount of the property that’s going to exceed the threshold of $350,000, means the residents will have to approve it at a voter referendum,” he said. “It’s a long process, not anything that’s going to happen overnight.”
Ada Del-Gais, Shepherd Center executive director, said she is looking to have a place where the homeless can go to sleep.
“We’re hoping to have dormitories, we’re hoping to have actual beds instead of mats, somewhere where they can sleep or be able to eat,” she said. “We can create a program to give them the dignity that they do deserve. A lot of these people are residents of Tarpon Springs, they either lived here many years ago, and something happened in their lives, and they were somewhere else, and they came back home.”
Before the pandemic, she said the food pantry served 100 to 150 people, but now it can see 300 underprivileged people, who have homes but don’t have enough money to pay for food. She noted the food pantry is now serving everyone in Pinellas County, as well as the Holiday area of Pasco County.
Relocating the food pantry north of the Anclote River would alleviate a parking crunch that occurs when so many people try to use it. Meanwhile, the thrift store, the group’s main source of income, would remain at 304 S. Pinellas Ave.
Vatikiotis said he understands “it’s an issue of a NIMBY (not in my backyard). Wherever you locate anything like this there’s going to be issues, there’s going to be people coming forward and they have the right to come forward. What you need to do is make them comfortable … I don’t know whether we will find anything, but until we look, we are not going to know,” he said.
The city manager got unanimous approval from the commission to seek a real estate consultant to find a dredge site, both with or without a Shepherd Center component, or for the Shepherd Center campus alone.
