TARPON SPRINGS — The city is scheduled to hold its inaugural Hope Day celebration on Friday, June 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the Sponge Docks.
The idea for the annual event was suggested by Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis as a way to celebrate the city’s founders and pioneers while also giving hope to current residents “that tomorrow will be better and brighter for Tarpon Springs than today,” according to an email he sent to the city manager.
During the June 8 Board of Commissioners meeting, Mayor Chris Alahouzos read a resolution establishing June 18 as Hope Day in Tarpon Springs and he urged residents to come to the docks to celebrate the city’s heritage on Friday evening.
“This ceremonial resolution is to honor the only pioneers of Tarpon Springs and I would like to invite everyone to join us on June 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Sponge Docks near the sponge diver statue as we proclaim the resolution and enjoy some music and refreshments,” Alahouzos said, adding, “This is an initiative of our residents and the (Tarpon Springs) Merchants Association, and I want to thank everyone involved for putting on this event. I think it’s great to do that to honor our pioneers.”
Vatikiotis said he wanted “to thank Economic Development Director Karen Lemmons for producing the resolution and Phyllis Koulianos for proving some of the information, as well as Tina Bucuvalas and Joan Jennings for some last-minute editing.”
Vatikiotis, who recently declared his intention to run for mayor next March, also thanked the merchants’ association for hosting the event and noted City Manager Mark LeCouris was finalizing the schedule, which will include poetry, music and plenty of talk about Tarpon’s storied history.
In his email to LeCouris, Vatikiotis explained how the idea for the Hope Day sprung from a Facebook conversation with an old friend “concerning recognizing the remaining sponge boats operating from the Sponge Docks, their importance to Tarpon Springs and the fact that we take them for granted.
“The whole discussion … gave me pause to think, especially in the climate brought on by COVID,” the email continued, noting he confirmed the first sponge boat to depart the docks was called Hope, which first sailed on June 18, 1905. “So, I thought it was fitting that there should be a proclamation on June 18th, for commemorating the importance of all the things that help define Tarpon Springs for which we are concerned over losing, including the sponge industry.”
When asked for additional comment about the event, Vatikiotis said via email the Hope Day celebration “will be a special time to give thanks for what we have here in Tarpon Springs. It is also for showing solidarity in overcoming the more serious challenges that we are facing, such as losing open space, sea level rise, and keeping the (Anclote) river navigable so that tomorrow will be better and brighter for all of us here in Tarpon Springs.”
If you go:
What: Tarpon Springs inaugural Hope Day celebration
Where: The center of Dodecanese Boulevard at the Sponge Docks
When: Friday, June 18, 5:30 p.m.
Details: Tarpon residents and visitors are encouraged to attend the city’s inaugural Hope Day, a free celebration of the city’s pioneers, including sponge divers. The event, which is being hosted by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association, is expected to feature live music, poetry readings and refreshments.
