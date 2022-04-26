TARPON SPRINGS — The City Commission gave the go-ahead to seek federal funding to repair and reinforce the seawall and sidewalk along Spring Bayou at Craig Park.
By a 5-0 vote, the commission at its April 21 special session approved a resolution to secure the funds needed to help pay for extensive repairs to the seawall and sidewalk.
U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Palm Harbor, selected the Craig Park/Spring Bayou project from a list of recommended projects submitted to him by the city.
Bilirakis is submitting the project to the Department of Housing and Urban Development Economic Development Initiative program to secure up to $4 million.
The estimated cost of project, including design, permitting, and construction, is $5,175,590.
The city will provide funding to cover the rest of the cost.
“It’s good to see Tarpon Springs trying to get their hands on federal appropriations that are earmarked for projects around town,” said Commissioner Jacob Karr.
An independent engineering analysis commissioned by the city recommended the Craig Park/Spring Bayou wall and sidewalk be replaced and its elevation raised at least 2 feet higher to provide resiliency and mitigate the effects of sea level rise.
Twenty years ago, sidewalks surrounding Craig Park and Spring Bayou would submerge 3 to 4 times per year from what’s called "sunny day flooding.”
Now, those sidewalks become submerged an estimated 3 to 4 times per month, accelerating deterioration of structural steel in the concrete sidewalks, the analysis said.
Three years ago, the city commission paid Speeler and Associates $260,800 to repair a section of the walkway near the war memorial that suffered seawall and sidewalk damage, and complete other planned maintenance work.
The 7-acre Craig Park/Spring Bayou site is where the first pioneers settled in what became eventually named Tarpon Springs in the 1880s.
Craig Park is more than 130 years old, with 1,910 feet of seawall and waterfront sidewalk facilities as well a public boat launch, kayak/canoe dock, shuffleboard, tennis, children’s playground, a bandshell, a war memorial, the city’s Heritage Museum, and a recreation center.
Craig Park functions as a central park for the city, attracting numerous annual events, festivals, weddings, gatherings, the Greek Epiphany Celebration, and seasonal manatee viewing in Spring Bayou.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.