TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Springs homeowners and businesses will see their garbage and recycling rates increase for the first time in 11 years under a new city contract signed with Waste Management Inc. of Florida.
By a 5-0 vote, the Board of Commissioners approved the new rates at its April 26 meeting. The board will have a second and final public hearing May 10.
The new contract will raise rates on both household and commercial solid waste and recycling collection.
Covering Tarpon Springs’ estimated 7,700 households and commercial businesses, the contract is effective as of March 31.
The contract was awarded to Waste Management as the lowest bidder for $26.2 million.
“The contract simply reflects what the bids were, so there are no surprises there,” said Mayor Costa Vatikiotis.
Under the new contract, monthly rates for twice-weekly residential curbside pickup for single-family and mobile homes will increase an estimated 66% from $9.40 to $15.63 per month.
Once-a-week recycling and yard waste curbside pickup for single-family homes will increase an estimated 41% from $4.51 to $6.37 per month, while mobile home customers’ rates will rise an estimated 60% from $3.97 to $6.37 a month.
Under the contract, residential once-a-week rear yard trash pickup will increase from $9.55 to $19.11 per month.
Rates for twice-per-week curbside commercial solid waste pickup will jump from $4.71 to $48.16 per month, while curbside commercial recycling will increase from $4.17 to $23.57 per month.
Infrastructure projects
The commission also moved infrastructure projects forward.
The first project for East Tarpon Avenue roadway improvements required the board to sign off on a grant agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for $119,748 through its Local Agency Program. The money increases the city’s total grant amount to $814,830.
Commissioners also voted 5-0 to award a $1,370,864 construction contract to Tampa-based Kamminga and Roodvoets to complete reconstruction work on East Tarpon Avenue that runs between U.S. Highway 19 and South Huey Avenue.
Work is to include road shoulder widening, sidewalks, Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades, asphalt milling and resurfacing, and additional traffic signage.
Construction is expected to start in early summer and be completed by April.
• The board also unanimously approved awarding Midcoast Construction Enterprises LLC a contract for $202,540 to replace the Roosevelt Boulevard seawall that is at the end of the boulevard where it meets the Anclote River.
Construction, which is to include building a new seawall and minor drainage improvements, is slated to be completed in four months.
In other news
• Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to enter into a 60-month lease-purchase agreement for a Pierce Impel rescue pumper fire engine that will take two years to build.
Set to start April 2024, the lease deal would require annual payments of $198,888 for five years, and a one-time $27,625 interest payment in April 2023.
The engine will replace Tarpon Springs Fire Department’s 2011 Ferrara fire truck that is part of the department’s schedule to replace trucks after 10 to 15 years of use.
Fire Department officials requested the board grant approval during the city’s current fiscal year 2022 to allow production to start, and to avoid incurring any expected loan interest increases due to inflation.
Commissioner Jacob Karr asked fire officials why they’ve chosen for the city to pursue a lease agreement instead of buying the fire truck outright.
Finance Director Ron Harring said opting to lease their trucks avoids a large lump-sum payment that frees the city to pursue other projects.
“What we’ve been trying to do, with the interest rates so favorable, we’ve been trying to do these five-year leases,” Harring said. “We’re keeping the total fire truck lease payments with right at $370,00 in lease payments per year.”
• Board members voted 5-0 to pay Jupiter-based Pyrotecnico Inc. $39,000 to provide a 30-minute firework display at Sunset Beach on July 4th.
That fee includes a $5,000 increase over what the city paid the company for last year’s display. According to the company, the increase is to cover what it says are rising production and shipping costs it claims have quadrupled in the past 15 months.
Commissioner Panagiotis Koulias asked why the city had opted for option B, a 30-minute firework display for $39,000, instead of option A, a 20-minute display that would have cost $30,000.
“I was just seeing if this board would think about going with option A to save $9,000 for an additional 10 minutes of fireworks,” Koulias said.
City Manager Mark LeCouris said the 30-minute display was chosen to give residents the best show possible since planned events were being opened up again since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going to be a big event, and we had chosen Option B last year,” LeCouris said. “It’s mostly the bang for the buck that you get. We thought that this year that we see these special events opening up, that this year is going to be huge.”
• The commission deferred to a later date still to be determined hearing the application for preliminary planned development of Phase II of the Cypress Trails luxury townhome project. The deferral is at the request of the project applicant Lindiakos Property Inc.
