TARPON SPRINGS — City commissioners on Sept. 13 voted 5-0 to authorize the city attorney to seek to establish the city as an affected party in the proposed plan to build a 22,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor restaurant in Anclote River Park in Holiday.
The city attorney is to contact Pasco County officials in writing to request that Tarpon Springs be considered an affected party and be kept informed of any meetings or actions on the project by the county.
The board at its Aug. 23 meeting expressed concern over the potential increased water traffic and noise generated by the proposed restaurant.
The Pasco County Commission on Aug. 8 approved a proposed resort-style restaurant at Anclote River Park to OCC Road House & Museum LLC and Anclote River Restaurant Group LLC.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, OCC is owned by Keith Overton, a Tampa Bay businessman and developer of the RumFish Grill and OCC Road House. Overton and business partner Eduard Mayer are also developing the nearby Anclote River Resort.
According to the proposed restaurant concept plan, the site would also operate a watersports facility, offering wave runner rentals, paddleboards, potentially parasailing, and a shuttle service to Anclote Key.
The facility would have nightly music and all-day-long music on the weekends.
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis and Tarpon Springs Director of Planning Renea Vincent met with Pasco County Commission Chairperson Kathryn Starkey on Aug. 25 to express the city’s concerns.
Vincent said the proposed project will likely require Pasco County to secure a land-use amendment to its comprehensive plan, that would then make Tarpon Springs an affected party.
“Anything that requires Pasco County to act upon its comprehensive plan gives Tarpon Springs and Pinellas County affected party status, just like as if a citizen was to come to us,” Vincent said. “Anything requires the opportunity to provide input into the process.”
“That’s what we intend to do to stay on top of this process,” Vincent said.
Commissioners say the potential noise and increased water traffic generated by the proposed project should make Tarpon Springs an affected party.
“I can think of a myriad of reasons to why this project should not be allowed,” said Vice Mayor Craig Lunt. “We should definitely go for affected party status.”
Residents also voiced concerns about the proposed restaurant project.
“This is a massive project,” said Nancy Thompson, a resident of Holiday Lake Estates in Pasco County. “I am pretty disturbed by the fact that they plan to do this. I would urge you to stay on top of them.”
Tarpon Springs resident and environmental activist Peter Dalacos said the project could impact the Spanish Wells historical resources along the Anclote River.
“It is important that we get Pinellas County involved as an affected party,” Dalacos said. “We greatly need to protect the Anclote River.”
