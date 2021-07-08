Tarpon Springs preschool to host walkathon

TARPON SPRINGS — As we all know the pandemic took its toll on every segment of society, with schools representing one of the hardest-hit elements of every community.
To help combat the financial repercussions of COVID-19, a group of parents who run St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral’s Preschool ministry have organized a walkathon on Saturday, July 10, starting at 11:00 a.m. inside the Spanos Pappas Community Center and Conference Hall.
According to parent Reenee Dragoutsis, the plan is to help the school, which she said has roughly 40 students in three programs, including VPK, offset the financial burdens incurred during the crisis by hosting a family friendly event that combines the feeling of achievement from a walkathon with all the fun of a kid’s birthday party.
“The idea is to support the school and help them move forward in the coming year with whatever operational costs they have,” Dragoutsis said by phone a few weeks before the event, which she noted will be held indoors and feature food and merchandise vendors, games, a DJ and more.
“We’re almost at capacity now, but we were closed for a few months and there were fewer kids there due to COVID, so we’re trying to do what we can to help move the school forward.”
Dragoutsis said children who wish to enter the walkathon can preregister online at signupgenius.com/stnicholas, or they may do so the day of the event.
The cost is $20 per kids ages 2-17 (adults over 18 and kids under 2 are free), and families with three or more children can participate for $50 per family.
Dragoutsis said they’ve already had several local businesses step up as sponsors and to provide food, including Meli Greek Street Donuts, Queens Pizza, Order of AHEPA, Daughters of Penelope and the Kalymnian Society, and she hopes to see a large turnout for the inaugural edition of the annual event.
“So far the response has been great,” Dragoutsis said. When told the event appeared to feature something for everyone, she replied, “That’s what we’re trying to do.”
If you go:
What: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral Preschool Walkathon
When: Saturday, July 10, 11:00 a.m.
Where: Spanos Pappas Community Center, 348 N. Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs
Details: The fundraiser was created by a group of parents to help cover operational costs for the school as it continues to recover from the effects of the coronavirus crisis. Kids ages 2-17 can enter for $20 each, $50 for families of three or more children. Adults 18 and up and kids under 2 are free. Food and merchandise vendors will be on site, and there will also be games, free light refreshments, a DJ, and more.
Info: For more information, and to register for the event, visit signupgenius.com/stnicholas.
