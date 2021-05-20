TARPON SPRINGS — Like many dangerous, high-pressure professions, law enforcement officers consider each member to be like family.
And like most tight-knit families, they tend to remember and honor the legacies of those who are no longer with them.
On May 10, the Tarpon Springs Police Department held its annual Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony as part of National Police Week. Dozens of spectators, including Vice Mayor Jacob Karr and Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis, attended the return of the city’s public memorial following a private ceremony in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
And while the presentation of the wreath, the playing of taps and other musical tributes, the recital of poems and prayers in memory of those killed in the line of duty and the placing of flowers on top of the memorial in honor of the department’s five fallen officers carried emotional weight, it was the words, and actions, of Chief Jeffrey Young and the TSPD that proved the fallen officers and their families are never far from the minds of each and every member of the department.
“On this day we honor the lives of five Tarpon Springs police officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our community,” Chief Young said as the sun set over the city’s Public Safety Facility, adding, “The last year has been a tough one, not just due to COVID, but for the unrest that law enforcement officers in our whole entire nation faced as well as the world.”
Young, who recently was sworn in as chief following the retirement of longtime Chief Robert Kochen, noted this year the country has already recorded 119 line-of-duty deaths, including 13 in Florida and three in the Tampa Bay area. “May they never be forgotten,” he said of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Master Cpl. Brian LaVigne, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael J. Magli and Tampa Police Department Officer Jessie Madsen, who were all killed in the line of duty this year.
Of Tarpon’s five fallen officers, from William “Rat” Whitehurst on July 4, 1893, to Charles Kondek on Dec. 21, 2014, Chief Young said “not a day goes by where the names etched on that monument behind me are not remembered. The sacrifice they and their families made in dedicated service to the residents of Tarpon Springs will never be forgotten. To their families, our family, you will always be in our heart, our thoughts and you have our love and respect, and we will always be here for you.”
Young proved his words were more than lip service in the days before and after the Tarpon ceremony, as he led a TSPD contingent from Pinellas to Orange County to attend the graduation ceremony of Kondek’s daughter, Aleena, at the University of Central Florida campus in Orlando on May 6.
“That’s our family, and you support family,” Young said, noting Aleena Kondek once worked for the UCF Police Department “and they looked out for her, so we wanted to go out there and thank them for their support and show our appreciation for Aleena’s accomplishment.”
The gesture was appreciated but not surprising, according to Teresa Kondek.
“Having the TSPD attend all the milestones has been a huge weight from my shoulders,” she said after she, Young and other Tarpon officers attended the Pinellas County Fallen Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony in Largo on May 12. “The morning Charlie was killed they made a promise to me that they would never let me walk alone and they would never let me down. Wondering if they will show up has never been a question, it’s always been a guarantee.”
Prior to escorting Teresa Kondek to place her rose atop the city’s monument, Chief Young helped 98-year-old Lilian Peak make the short walk from the viewing area to the memorial rotunda.
Peak, whose son, Officer Lanny Rhea Langford, was struck by and killed by a drunken driver on Nov. 18, 1969, said she appreciated the department continuing to honor his memory more than five decades later.
“I thought it was very nice of them to do this,” the New Port Richey resident said. “I really appreciate it.”
According to Young, it all goes back to the importance of showing support for your family.
“I’m sure it’s as fresh for the family now as it was in 1969 when it happened,” Young said of Officer Langford’s death. “You truly never get over it and I’m sure the families appreciate having their names on the monument. I talk all the time about the TPD family because that’s truly what we are. Family. And when tragedy strikes, we will be there for them.”
