TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Merchants Association has made Christmas jolly for families in the city who may otherwise have had a Yuletide holiday bereft of gifts and resources for food.
Carol Rodriguez, events coordinator for the Merchants Association, had a simple answer when asked how families respond when the delivery of gifts arrives and makes their Christmas merrier.
“They cry,” she said. “They cry because they are so thankful.”
Rodriguez began what is known as the “Tree Angels” program with Sherry Wendt in 2013. That year they were able to provide one family with Christmas cheer.
This year, thanks to the efforts of the Merchants Association, 92 Tarpon Springs families will enjoy Christmas gifts and $50 for each child in the family so that food is available for breakfast and lunch while school is out for the Christmas break.
Tree Angels is a program where Christmas trees throughout the city are adorned with cards that have requests from underserved children who might otherwise have had a Grinch-like Christmas with no presents under the tree. Tarpon Springs residents act as Santa’s elves and pick up the cards to fulfill the wishes of each child.
The Merchants Association raised about $10,000 through its annual “Merry Martini” dinner to help fund the gift-giving effort.
The gift requests vary, but ultimately, thanks to the generosity of city merchants, volunteers and city residents, Santa gets a terrific assist every Christmas in Tarpon Springs.
“We give them bicycles, hoverboards, school tablets, whatever is on their list,” Rodriguez said. “It’s so gratifying. The whole town really gives. It’s really amazing.”
Among the many Tarpon Springs volunteers who act as Santa’s helpers is the local Red Knights chapter, which sends volunteer help in putting together bikes and other toys not listed as “no assembly required.” The Red Knights, among others, also help deliver packages.
Dozens of volunteers also sort and wrap the gifts in what is ultimately an effort by the entire community.
“Tarpon Springs is a wonderful, wonderful town,” Rodriguez said. “They are so giving.”
Rodriguez has a special message to everyone who helped add an extra “ho” to the “ho, ho, ho” of Christmas jollities.
“Thank you,” she said. “Thank you.”
