After the March 15 elections, the City Commission in Tarpon Springs will have almost a complete makeover, including a new mayor and three new commissioners.
Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis, a former city manager and engineer, received 56.4% of the vote to defeat Robin Saenger, a former commissioner who ran her own art business until 2019.
Vatikiotis will replace Mayor Chris Alahouzos, who is term limited.
Joining Vatikiotis on the board will be newcomer Craig Lunt, an independent consultant in cyber and network security, who won Seat 2 with 53.6% of the vote, defeating Lisa Malamatos-Benitez.
The race for Seat 3 proved to be one the tightest of the night in the entire county, as Mike Eisner, a retired contractor, ended up defeating George Koulianos by just nine votes, 2,752 to 2,743. The race was so close it required a machine recount by the Supervisor of Elections Office on Friday morning.
The pair of candidates were vying to take over from Connor Donovan, who was not seeking a second term.
The race for Seat 4, which is open after Townsend Tarapani announced he would not be seeking reelection, pitted Panagiotis “Peter” Koulias against Jacqueline Turner.
In another tight race, Koulias came out on top by capturing 52% of the votes cast.
Q&A with the mayor-elect
The Suncoast News asked mayor-elect Vatikiotis about his thoughts regarding the end of the campaign and looking ahead. Here’s what he had to say.
Q: How does it feel to reach the end of this long and hard-fought campaign with a victory?
A: I am extremely grateful to the voters. As I stated in the campaign, the clock at Spring Bayou symbolizes “change” to me, and it hasn’t stopped ticking, so there’s work to be done. Also, I very much do not like the characterization of “hard-fought.” It’s leading. My campaign was one of “messaging” on public matters and staying focused on communicating with residents. Others can paint this election season as they wish, but for me, it was sticking to the issues important to the residents.
Q: What are your immediate and long-term priorities as mayor?
A: It is interesting seeing the paradigm “your priorities.” Mine are the residents’ priorities, as any elected officials’ priorities should be. Those priorities are being identified as part of our current planning efforts. Three overarching themes are emerging among others, putting residents first, not becoming overbuilt, and dealing with climate-related matters, such as street and sidewalk flooding. So, a near-term priority is completing and implementing the resident-participated City’s Comprehensive Growth Management Plan update, the Strategic Plan, and the Sustainability Action Plan, and from those establish annual budgetary priorities consistent with those plans, and lastly in terms of near term, memorialize this process as a requirement in the City’s Charter by voter referendum at the March 2023 election. With routine updates, the long-term priorities will be a natural product of that effort.
In terms of other immediate priorities that residents have made known loud and clear, one is returning to more liberal guidelines for public comments, including providing for remote participation to meetings. Second is introducing stop-gap measures that will discourage behemoth projects, such as Anclote Harbor and Icaria Apartments, in sensitive areas. These measures will likely be accomplished through changes in the Land Development codes and other planning documents over the next couple of months, and not by moratorium.
Q: Is there anything you would like to direct the city administration to get started on from Day 1?
A: As only one vote, I cannot direct the city administration to do anything. However, the Commission has directed the city administration to do many things that have yet to be completed. The City Manager is well-aware of my immediate interest among those efforts, and that is planting trees, lots of trees.
Q: There are many new faces on the commission. How, if at all, do you think it will impact the direction of the city?
A: I believe this Commission will return to being a “policy-making” board, and not dealing with administrative matters that are the City Administration’s responsibility. On the other hand, the city administration has brought policy forward to the Commission, and that needs to change, as well. We have a professional staff that is educated and trained in their expertise, and there has been a tendency by previous Commissions to micro-manage administrative functions. Consequently, internal administrative planning is disrupted, and things are not completed either correctly or not at all. Residents ask why? Right now, the line of responsibility is blurred. In the future, residents will know why. It will be either the result of a policy decision by the Commission or the implementation of that policy by the city administration.
Q: Any final comments?
A: Yes, society has changed in how we communicate. In past times, when people had more leisure time, attending public meetings was a civic duty, and for many, something of a social event. There were also daily newspapers that covered local news that people had time to read. That is no longer the case. However, many things happen in city government that affects peoples’ lives. It is the responsibility of city government to communicate with residents. The excuse of “people not coming to public meetings” is not acceptable to rationalize that it is okay for proceeding with business-as-usual without residents being informed. I hope the Commission agrees and over the next 3 years, we will identify a means to ensuring residents stay informed with what their city government is doing.
