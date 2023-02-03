TARPON SPRINGS — After months, some say years, of trying to purchase the small pocket park on the southern corner of Cross and Hope streets at the Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs commissioners decided to acquire Cocoris Park through eminent domain.
The irregularly shaped park, with many stately trees, is just under an acre in size. An August appraisal reported it has an “as is” value of $160,000.
On Jan. 24, City Manager Mark LeCouris told commissioners “for a longtime, probably eight or nine years, or whenever I first took over being city manager, I pursued for the city to get Cocoris Park. I wish the 30-year agreement we had for the park didn’t end. I remember when it ended, they were not willing to sell it to the city. Ever since that time we’ve been trying, making overtures to try and get that property. It’s been a long process,” he added.
He said when he first started the price tag for the property was $2 million. The city’s reasoning was that the property has zero density, and is now in the high-water hazard area and is “not worth $2 million.”
LeCouris said the property was once up for sale for about $600,000, but the sale was pulled.
The city manager said the city shared its appraisal of $160,000 with the Sagonias Trust and offered 125% of the appraised value, or $200,000. LeCouris added the city recently dealt with the attorney for the Sagonias Trust but is now getting no response.
The trust alleges that the city changed the property to be in a zero-density situation. But LeCouris said it’s been zoned that way for “many, many, 30 or more years.”
The city had no control over changes to the Coastal High Hazard area, he said. “We are not the party that caused you to lose that land; that’s not the case. All you can do is really make a park,” he said the city told the property owners.
“All of a sudden they are back to $1.5 million,” he said.
LeCouris said this leaves the city with two options: Give up or use eminent domain.
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis noted the commission had the issue on an agenda during a meeting at the end of last year, “and agreed if the city didn’t hear from the owner by Dec. 31 we would bring it back for eminent domain.”
The mayor added that eminent domain “is a tool. I’m not shy about using eminent domain on a case-by-case basis; this is one of those cases I have absolutely no qualms about. I’m not looking at luring them to the negotiating table. If they want to volunteer fine, but my sense is, my feeling is, we are moving ahead,” he added.
A judge would determine a fair price based on appraisals, the mayor said. “At the end of the day if their property was for sale, which it has been, they will receive a price that is fair under the court system, that’s how it works.”
Commissioner Craig Lunt said eminent domain sounds “a little heavy-handed,” but it might prompt the owners to negotiate.
Commissioners unanimously authorized the city to move forward with the eminent domain process.
