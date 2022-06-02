TARPON SPRINGS — Does Tarpon Springs need a third north-south thoroughfare to alleviate rush-hour traffic congestion?
And would a roadway through the city’s “gap segment” provide the answer?
That question became the center of debate as city commissioners accepted the 66-page Disston Avenue Complete Streets Concept Plan at their May 24 meeting.
Produced by Tampa-based planning and design consulting firm Kimley-Horn & Associates, the report was funded by a $100,000 grant from Forward Pinellas, the county’s land-use and transportation planning agency.
Drawing on data culled from interviews of 133 city residents conducted between November and April, the study compiled residents’ responses to improving city road safety and reducing vehicular speed.
The study focused on a two-mile stretch of Disston Avenue between East Klosterman Road and Live Oak Street.
“The study is to offer short-term and long-term solutions to traffic flow in this segment of Tarpon Springs roadway,” said Kimley Horn representative Jared Schneider, who provided a report overview.
The study asked residents’ preferences on installing possible road safety devices and intersection improvements, such as speed bumps, traffic circles, and two-way intersection lifts.
It also queried residents’ attitude about building a roadway through the city’s “gap segment” — the undeveloped city-owned property between Klosterman Road and Meres Boulevard.
Those answers offered up three city gap segment alternatives: a “no-build” scenario; a “multiuse trail” scenario; and a city gap segment “roadway connection” scenario.
A “gap segment” road would essentially provide a third north-south corridor along with U.S. 19 and Alt. 19. That roadway would also use traffic safety measures proposed in the report, Schneider said.
When asked, nearly 70% of residents said they didn’t like the “no build” alternative.
“Sixty-eight percent of the respondents surveyed say that they want to see something done (to the city gap segment) because it is a public use,” Schneider said.
The top proposal: Connect Disston Avenue between Klosterman Road and Meres Boulevard.
Currently, South Disston Avenue ends at East Curlew Place. Then, South Disston Avenue resumes further on up in the city’s gap segment at Mango Street next to the Mount Moriah AME Church.
According to Schneider, the study traffic analysis says a third north-south roadway won’t improve U.S. 19 and Alt. 19 traffic flow.
“It’s not going to fix the U.S. 19, Alt. 19 congestion,” Schneider said. “But it does decrease some of the volumes along Alt. 19 and does keep (traffic) growth on U.S. 19 slower than it has been in the past.”
Residents of the Woods of Anderson Park, a housing development on Woodhill Drive near Disston Avenue, think Tarpon Springs should consider other civic projects.
“We feel that it is time to put this issue to bed; it’s time to table this thing,” said Bennett Krouse, president of the Woods of Anderson Park Homeowners Association, representing 300 homes. “To take that bucket of money and spend it on the flooding I see throughout Tarpon Springs. We have to be against anything going through the gap.”
However, other city residents spoke at the meeting in support of a gap segment road connection.
“The gap is something that is 20-something years overdue as far as being a thoroughfare,” said Maggie Miles of East Boyer Street. “It is well overdue; we need another north-south corridor in Tarpon Springs.”
Miles said the city fire department has no roadway alternative when an accident occurs on U.S. 19.
“We need that gap segment to be open,” Miles said.
Former Tarpon Springs Mayor Anita Protos said officials should consider the city’s traffic future.
“This has been discussed since the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s,” Protos said. “Our purpose when we’re elected officials is prepare our community for the future. It is time to make a (road) connection for the people who will be here after us.”
Commissioners offered praise for the Kimley-Horn study, but some expressed reservations.
Vice Mayor Craig Lunt criticized what he called “short thrifting” of the study’s multiuse trail alternative for the gap, saying it would give city safety and fire vehicles access to the area.
“There’s no reason that we couldn’t look at a multimodal pathway that had more access for safety traffic — it just wasn’t discussed,” Lunt said.
Commissioner Michael Eisner said connecting Disston Avenue won’t solve Tarpon Springs’ traffic problem.
“If we were to open up this street, we would pull minor amounts of traffic from 19 and Alt. 19, and then we would make a complete mess when that road hits Live Oak Street,” Eisner said.
“I don’t see this being a positive at all,” Eisner added. “We do have to open Disston Avenue with a sidewalk. If we want to make it a safety way for the fire department, we could have a gate that opens and closes.”
Commissioner Jacob Karr said the study sets the table for the next step in the city’s Complete Streets program, and he looked forward to the project someday including a gap segment road connection.
“It should be looking forward to other grant opportunities for “complete streets” to enhance the safety of both the north segment and south segment (of Disston Avenue) and hopefully at some point connect Disston and the gap area, whatever that may look like, with the different alternatives,” Karr said.
Karr said a roadway through city’s gap segment would address some citizens’ driving concerns.
“We have a significantly diverse demographic — the retirement population — that don’t feel comfortable necessarily driving on U.S. 19. and who have been asking for this for many years,” Karr said.
Commissioner Panagiotis Koulias said he would stand by his campaign promise not to support a roadway through the city’s gap segment.
“That is a minority neighborhood, and there are a lot of kids playing in those areas, there are a lot of people crossing the streets,” Koulias said. “I am not out of convenience going to approve a gap segment being put through to save you time, when we have the safety of a minority neighborhood that needs to be protected.”
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis reminded the board that right now they are accepting the report and broadly considering proposed options from the plan.
“The gap is just one aspect of this study,” Vatikiotis said. “The safety improvements are a big part of this, and the multiuse path proposal is another one.”
Vatikiotis voiced frustration with the Florida Department of Transportation, saying it would likely love the creation of a third north-south corridor in Tarpon Springs, as it would provide solution to a problem that it’s ultimately responsible for solving.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that the Florida DOT would love Disston Avenue opened up, because it would, in their minds, relieve them of all responsibility on doing something on Alt. 19 and U.S. 19 through Tarpon Springs,” Vatikiotis said. “But quite frankly, I don’t want to let them off the hook so easily on this matter.”
He said another possible gap segment scenario would be converting it into a retention pond.
Vatikiotis also said environmental impact and engineering feasibility studies would be needed to see if such a roadway could physically be built.
Also at the meeting, commissioners deferred to their June 14 meeting an application for a conditional use to build a hotel in the Sponge Docks district of the city.
