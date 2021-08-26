TARPON SPRINGS — The city of Tarpon Springs is undertaking a yearlong process to develop a vision for the future by creating a strategic plan to help turn that vision into a reality, and a big component of the process involves community engagement.
With that in mind a virtual citizen engagement session focusing on Tarpon Springs’ strategic plan is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26, from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The event is being hosted by St. Pete College’s Collaborative Labs in partnership with the Florida Institute of Government at the University of South Florida, and according to the institute’s director, Angela Crist, the purpose of the session is to help community members identify their role as well as letting residents know how they can participate in the strategic planning process.
“We use a very participatory, inclusive model for strategic planning,” Crist said by phone a week before the event, which she said is part of the first step in a process that included workshops with city officials, staff, and commissioners. “We think it’s important to engage the citizens and the employees, too and then bring all the information to the commission to set their vision for the future.”
Crist said the intent of the initial Zoom session is to “share with the community their role in the strategic planning process. It’s all about introducing the different opportunities for the citizens to get engaged throughout the process, to introduce the process and help them understand the dos and don’ts of citizen engagement. It’s all about effective messaging for residents, how to have a voice that’s truly impactful.”
According to Crist, following an introduction the virtual audience will be separated into “breakout rooms,” where a member of the Collaborative Labs would serve as moderators and participants will be able to engage in deep discussions on several strategic-planning topics.
“This is the kickoff before we dive into the data collection,” Crist explained, noting phase one of the process is scheduled to include a resident feedback survey, a pair of hybrid, or virtual and live, focus groups, and a presentation to the commission in early March. “We have a lot of work to do between now and then, and we will go over a lot of it next Thursday night.”
To register in advance for the Tarpon Springs Strategic Plan Citizen Engagement Session, visit https://bit.ly/3AvjjH1. Once you receive an RSVP, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.