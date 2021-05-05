TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Board of Commissioners honored the late Carol Helen Ellis Martin as well as AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital staff members before the start of its regular session April 27.
The board began its meeting recognizing Martin, a lifelong Tarpon Springs resident who would go on to lead many philanthropic and businesses efforts in the community. She died April 7 at the age of 76. As chair of the Ellis Foundation, Martin was a key benefactor in the construction of the Helen Ellis Memorial Hospital, which eventually became AdventHealth North Pinellas.
Before reading a proclamation in her honor, Mayor Chris Alahouzos cited some of Martin’s many accomplishments over the years while others who knew her paid tribute to her lasting legacy in the city.
“I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the people of Tarpon Springs to honor Carol Ellis Martin and to express our deepest gratitude for her kindness and her generous contributions to our city,” Alahouzos said.
The mayor noted Martin was a respected longtime member of the hospital’s auxiliary, had established a renewable scholarship program for Tarpon High graduates and was a major supporter of the school’s Jacobson Culinary Arts Academy. She also served as chair of the Ellis Foundation, which was a benefactor of the construction of the hospital and the city library, “fulfilling a promise to her father,” Alpheus Ellis.
“Carol Ellis Martin’s many accomplishments are measured by the number of lives she touched through her philanthropy and generosity,” Alahouzos said before accepting the proclamation on behalf of the family.
Following an emotional speech by Shepherd Center director Ada del Guis, who said Martin “would always be remembered as the center’s guardian angel,” Vice Mayor Jacob Karr and commissioners Costa Vatikiotis and Townsend Tarapani shared their personal experiences with Martin, with Karr calling her “a true angel to many organizations in Tarpon Springs” while calling for the city to name a park after her.
“I know she loved nature and she loved preservation so I think that would be a great way to honor Ms. Martin for what she’s done and what her family has done for the community,” Karr said.
Following the Martin tribute, the board recognized several hospital workers and staff members for their tireless efforts to help the community throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone for the sacrifices they make every day, especially during the pandemic,” Alahouzos said, “and I can say the dedication that our health care workers have in Tarpon Springs’ hospital is second to none.”
The mayor then presented plaques to several hospital officials, including president and chief executive Jason Dunkel, who later thanked the commission for recognizing his staff members.
“This was the hardest year in the history of modern health care,” Dunkel said. “And because of these guys, we were able to stand strong. When you think of health care workers they run to the fire, and my team stood just amazingly well last year. So, you have a lot to be proud of in Tarpon Springs because we have not only one of the best quality hospitals in this area, but we also have the people that make the difference, and we have truly amazing people here.”
Dunkel also thanked residents for all the food and donations made to the hospital in the last year, stating, “it uplifted the spirits of our folks at the hospital. You were a part of our success as well and I can’t thank the residents of this great town enough for what you did for us to make a very difficult year even better.”
