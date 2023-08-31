Several low-lying streets and businesses were also inundated early Wednesday.
TARPON SPRINGS — Sam Caudle trudged through the ankle-deep water covering the sidewalk, dragging along a small cart packed with a shop vacuum and bucket.
He and his family had moved to New Port Richey earlier in the year and were selling their old house in Tarpon Springs, where several low-lying streets flooded Wednesday morning as Hurricane Idalia passed the area.
Off Pineapple Street, the home they had lived in for three years was surrounded with water. A “for sale” sign hung out front. Sandbags, seven of them, leaned against the door.
“The water is coming out of the house,” said Caudle, 33, as he moved the makeshift barricade aside. “Ah, I’m nervous.”
Caudle got the door open, and dribbles of water spilled out. Inside, a few inches sloshed in the living room. Footsteps made tiny waves.
He went to look at the backyard, which had become a pond. He sighed.
“It’s just stressful, man,” said Caudle, who runs a real estate business. “I don’t know what I should do.”
He began to toss water outside using his bucket, then paused. “Is it all for nothing? Is it all going to come back in with the high tide?”
He and others in this community, which is said to have the nation’s largest per-capita population of people with Greek heritage, were left bailing out their homes after Hurricane Idalia spun toward the Big Bend.
In some spots, at least two feet of water blocked roads early Wednesday and a person kayaked down one street. It was the most flooding Caudle had ever seen in his neighborhood.
A few blocks away, Selena Dunn, 34, used two cups to scrape water out of her bedroom’s soggy carpet. The flooding had been ankle-deep in her family’s home that morning, she said.
Dunn, who processes mortgages at Bank of America, has lived there since 2010.
Nearby, Carlos Colon, 55, left his house to stay with a friend who was on higher ground. Colon’s home wasn’t flooded, but his yard was.
“It’s a lake,” said Colon, who has lived in Tarpon Springs for almost 12 years and at his current house for three. It was the worst flooding Colon had ever seen in his neighborhood.
Further north, Dodecanese Boulevard, where the well-known Sponge Docks are located, was inundated with a knee-deep deluge.
Inside Katherine’s Linens & Gifts, a business at the boulevard’s intersection with Athens Street, a few inches of water covered the floor. Up the road, at Chalkis Mediterranean Market, packages of noodles floated.
Caudle, off Pineapple Street, took photos of his flood damage and tore up the living room’s laminate flooring.
Water had collected underneath it.
