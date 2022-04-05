Tarpon Springs High School band selected to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

The Tarpon Springs High School Leadership Conservatory for the Arts was selected as one of 10 bands to march in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City. TSLCA will be representing Florida in the parade.
“It is an honor for our student performers to be selected for the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and have the privilege to perform in front of 5 million spectators and over 50 million television viewers," said Kevin Ford, director of TSLCA. "This once in a lifetime experience will provide our students the opportunity to act as ambassadors to our community, state, and school which will bring prestige back home to our great state of Florida and our Tampa Bay community."
In November 2021, the Tarpon Springs High School Leadership Conservatory for the Arts competed with high school marching bands from six different southeastern states in the Bands of America Regional Championship in Johnson City, Tennessee, and took first place in the competition. In October of the same year, TSCLA won the Bands of America Regional Championship high school band competition in Orlando.
With the community’s help, students from the Tarpon Springs Leadership Conservatory for the Arts will be able to perform. Macy’s gives the bands 18 months to raise money and prepare for the parade.
The Tarpon Springs Band Boosters organization has partnered with the Pinellas Community Foundation to seek donations.
Contact Duggan Cooley, CFRE at Pinellas Community Foundation, for ways to donate to the TSCLA program in the March to Macy’s 2022. Cooley can be reached at 727-306- 3124.
