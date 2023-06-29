It wasn’t easy, but American Legion Post 46 finally has a new home base
TARPON SPRINGS — For several years, American Legion Post 46 Cmdr. Ed Bard worked from a cramped office in the back of a building in downtown Tarpon Springs. He vowed to find a new home base for what was known as the “ghost post” due a decades-long drop in memberships and status.
“We’re looking at a more user-friendly building that would fit all of our needs,” Bard said in the spring of 2018. He added that since he took over, the post had become “a functioning, viable operation. We’ve made great strides in a year. People know who we are. But we’ve got a lot more work to do.”
Today, Bard sits in a spacious office on the second floor of Post 46’s new home base, a shiny oasis for military veterans and their families at 1254 S. Pinellas Ave. in a remodeled Anytime Fitness.
“When we found this building, it was vacant, and we knew it was an outstanding fit for us,” he said from his new office June 23, alongside Post 46 2nd Vice Cmdr. Tom Wilkins. “Then we got hit by COVID, so we were renovating and paying all these bills, and of course we couldn’t do anything.”
Bard was right. There was a lot of work to do, including converting the former fitness center into a functioning meeting and event space for the Legion. The project included ripping out cubicles, rubber mats and mirrored walls and installing a bar area and a kitchen. Permitting, licensing and other red tape also proved difficult. Unfortunately, the delays led to the post remaining closed during the crucial fall and holiday seasons, a crushing blow for rebuilding the post’s membership base, according to Bard.
“We lost out on all the holiday parties, all the snowbirds, and all the revenue that brings in,” he said. “We were almost on oxygen. So, in mid-January, we said, let’s open up and see what happens.”
While the soft launch drew a terrific turnout — “It was outstanding. SRO!” Bard said — they knew getting the new headquarters open was only part of the uphill battle they were facing.
“All fraternal organizations are suffering as older members pass away and they’re not replacing them with younger members,” Wilkins said. “So, we keep trying to engage with younger vets. For example, our entertainment has to cover a wider spectrum now.”
Post 46’s attempts to engage with a wider audience have included allowing the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary to have space for boating classes and other programs; starting a Sons of the Legion branch in Holiday to help attract members in that area; starting a Women’s Auxiliary group, which Bard said would “be very big for” the post; and hosting everything from networking mixers to birthday parties to weddings.
“We’re taking baby steps, but we’re growing every month,” Bard said, adding they are “also trying to reach out to vets in Palm Harbor and Pasco to let them know we’re open.”
Open house on July 4
Wilkins said to help showcase the new space, which he noted has ample parking and is conveniently located on Alternate 19, they’re hosting an open house during Independence Day weekend, a three-day celebration that he said is the first in a yearlong series designed to attract new members and supporters.
“We can open to the public 12 times a year with a special permit,” Wilkins explained, “so our plan starting with July 4 weekend is to have an open house one weekend a month.”
With the amount of obstacles and delays put in their way, Bard acknowledged he had second thoughts.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but I never expected this,” the Massachusetts native said with a laugh, adding, “A couple of times Tom and I thought, ‘What did we get into?!’ I’d have to think it over three times if you ask me if I’d do it again.”
But after everything American Legion Post 46 has been through since starting in a small building on Gulf Road in 1919, it would be foolish to think he was going to give up before the mission was accomplished.
“It was almost impossible to do, but we got it done,” Bard said. “The ‘Ghost Post’ is not a ghost post anymore. We’re here. Now we just have to let people know we’re here!”
For more information on Tarpon Springs American Legion Post 46, visit legionpost46.org.
