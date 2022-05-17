Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue administration taking heat over pay

TARPON SPRINGS — An internal audit of the Tarpon Springs Fire Department found that executive fire staff including the fire chief have been paid compensation only entitled to dues-paying union members.
The city’s newly appointed internal auditor, Billy Poulos, presented his audit findings for the city’s fiscal year 2022 to the City Commission at its May 10 meeting.
“The Fire Department executive staff are receiving union benefits, while not union members,” Poulos said. “Executive staff is using the city’s union contract as justification to give themselves additional pay.”
According to the audit, eight executive-level fire officers were paid additional union-pay benefits including the fire chief, fire marshal, district chief, deputy chief, three lieutenants, and a department driver/engineer.
Based on the audit, an estimated $5,280 was paid out to executive-level employees in the city’s fiscal year 2021, with Fire Chief W. Scott Young earning an estimated $960 in union-pay benefits.
“The real victims here are the union employees who are paying the monthly union dues to the tune of $180 a month,” Poulos said. “Those employees pay for those benefits, while the fire chief and executive staff are getting a free ride.”
City Manager Mark LeCouris said the city’s pay additive policy for fire workers has been in effect for at least 20 years.
LeCouris is one of three city department heads to sign off on employee payroll payments. Pay requests are reviewed by Human Resources, then LeCouris, and then sent to the Finance Department to issue payment.
LeCouris disagreed with the audit findings, saying the city has followed the same policy for at least the last 20 years.
“We stand by the answer that we gave to the audit,” said LeCouris, a former police chief who was appointed city manager in 2008. “We have a very profound disagreement on this issue.”
However, LeCouris acknowledged he had made “two mistakes” when brokering current Fire Department Chief Young’s employment contract in 2017.
One mistake, said LeCouris, was to allow the additional pay practice to continue.
“It was a past practice,” LeCouris said. “That the fire department executives would keep their (additive pay) benefits that they had.”
Poulos said the Fire Department’s extra pay policy should have been rewritten and discontinued.
“As soon as he (Young) became fire chief, these payments should have stopped immediately,” Poulos said.
Under the city’s contract with Fire Department union employees, non-exempt workers are entitled to receive additional pay allowances or “additives” for gaining fire officer certification or performing certain duties such as fire alarm inspections, Poulos said.
Under the contract, the Fire Department’s 33 union workers can earn an additional $40 a month for attaining fire officer certification, and another $40 each month for performing 120 fire inspections a year.
The additive payouts are provided when a department manager fills out a personnel action form. Forms are then reviewed by Human Resources and the city manager and then processed by the Finance Department.
Poulos said the city manager is responsible for approving additional pay.
“It should be the ultimate control,” Poulos said. “The manager is the chief executive of the city.”
When Poulos contacted Fire Chief Young and LeCouris about the practice of paying additional pay to non-union members, he was told that it was based on “tradition.”
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis and commissioners praised the internal audit report.
In a three-page memo to the commission and city manager, Vatikiotis provided a detailed synopsis of the audit report on the Fire Department’s irregular payment practice for the last 20 years.
“Non-union Fire Department employees were receiving bargaining unit ‘pay additives’ without a personnel policy governing this benefit, or for that matter, without a documented basis for this practice,” Vatikiotis said.
Vatikiotis recommended that the city manager petition the commission to enact new fire department pay policy procedures and amend the chief’s contract.
LeCouris said the city will have to fix the practice with a new policy.
“We’ll fix it, and it’s an easy fix, and that’s what we plan to do with it,” LeCouris said.
When Commissioner Jacob Karr asked whether the extra pay policy has now been discontinued, LeCouris said it is still ongoing.
“Well, that’s not good,” Karr said.
Karr said the city needs to change its additive pay practice for fire workers immediately.
“To say that ‘it was always done this way’ doesn’t mean that we continue to do it this way,” Karr said.
“We do have to figure out a policy,” Karr said. “We need to codify this, we need to change the policy and put in procedures.”
Karr requested a second internal audit of the Fire Department be made in 180 days to make sure payment controls are now being correctly followed.
Commissioner Michael Eisner criticized lack of documentation in fire department’s pay records in awarding executive level fire staff additional funds.
“If it is not documented, it should not be payable,” Eisner said.
Eisner also criticized LeCouris’ explanation that the city was following an established tradition to pay non-union fire executives the same benefits.
“Wrong is wrong,” Eisner said. “To say that ‘this is how it has always been’ is wrong.”
Eisner said the city manager is ultimately responsible for the fire department’s financial oversight.
“All of this is in direct relation to the city manager,” Eisner said. “The buck stops on his desk.”
Commissioner Panagiotis “Peter” Koulias said that instead of the word “tradition” he would call the extra pay practices within the fire department a “culture.”
“I am asking that, if this ‘culture’ is happening in any of the other city departments, it be corrected right away,” Koulias said.
The board didn’t make a formal decision on whether the city will try to recoup past excess payouts to the Fire Department.
Commissioner Koulias said it’s time for the city to move on.
“We’re not going to go back; we’re not going to try to recoup funds,” Koulias said. “We’re just going to move forward, and transition from this culture.”
During public comment, former mayor Anita Protos voiced concern that Poulos’ audit placed both city’s fire and finance departments in a bad light.
“I’m a little nervous up here right now,” Protos said. “And I don’t know what he (Poulos) is drinking in that (water) bottle — maybe vodka.”
Protos said a fire department pay policy was in place while she was mayor and Kenneth Ennis was the fire chief in the 1990s.
“There was a procedure,” Protos said. “Ken Ennis was always on board.”
Chris Hrabovsky, a Tarpon Springs resident and former chairman of the Tarpon Springs Board of Adjustment, said the audit findings call for the commission to replace LeCouris as city manager.
“This board has to make some major changes,” Hrabovsky said. “We need to call for the resignation of the city manager.”
“It ain’t right, man,” said Hrabovsky, referring to LeCouris’ responsibility to oversee city pay policy. “Just do the right thing and walk away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.