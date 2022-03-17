TARPON SPRINGS — After a two-year, pandemic induced wait, the organizers, volunteers, artists, and patrons of the Tarpon Springs Fine Arts Festival on the Bayou had to wait a bit longer for it to return, as a nasty early spring storm brought heavy rain and gusting winds to Pinellas County last weekend.
But after a delayed start on Saturday, March 12, and with the wind whipping up whitecaps in normally placid Spring Bayou, the festival finished up strong on Sunday, as the fickle weather finally cooperated and a large crowd turned out for the final day of the event.
Despite the latest setback, Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce’s President and CEO Jean Hungiville said they had very few cancellations and everyone was pleased with the turnout and the many talented artists from around the state, and the country, who showed up.
“It’s the first time back in two years and yes, it has been a challenge!” Hungiville said on Sunday afternoon as she walked the park grounds, where the tents snaked in, around and under the drooping tree branches and stretched all the way to the back of the park. “The downpour yesterday was short, but the winds were gusting, so it was quite a challenge, but the artists were prepared!”
Indeed, a couple of artists said Mother Nature is always a factor when showing outdoors in Florida.
“Yesterday was bad, with the wind gusting and everybody holding their tents down,” John Gilbert, a Winter Park artist who designed the festival poster, said. “So, it tore the place up. But we’re very happy to be out here today. Very happy, because I love this town. The people here are so nice. It’s a good community, and they have good food!”
Shirley Abner, a master woodworker from Georgia whose beautiful, intricately carved piece won a Best in Show award, said the bad weather was just a minor blip.
“I feel very blessed to be here this week,” he said, noting while he was driving down from Georgia, he got a call from someone who saw his truck on the road and wanted him to do a commissioned piece.
While everyone put on a brave face, Tarpon resident Nancie Wright easily had the best shirt of the day.
It read, ‘Yes, I’m cold.’
