Tarpon Springs entrepreneur hopes to go global with Greek treats

TARPON SPRINGS — Tammy Levent and her husband, Robert Lenair, haven’t cornered the world loukoumades market yet.
“We’re working on it,” she said, with a sly smile. Levent and Lenair own and operate Heavenly Puffs, a Tarpon Springs-based company that makes the Greek treat, loukoumades. Heavenly Puffs is located at 413A S. Pinellas Ave. It’s a manufacturing location only, but their treats can be found at restaurants or in grocery stores.
But before we move into how Levent got into the Greek pastry business, it’s important to discuss the key question: What are loukoumades? (By the way, they are always referred to in the plural, probably because you can’t eat just one loukoumade.)
“They’re not donuts, they’re not donut holes, they are completely different,” Levent said. “I know people who sell what they call loukoumades, but they’re just not the same thing. Those are donuts. These are the real thing.”
Now that we know what loukoumades definitely aren’t, we can define the sweet Greek confection as small balls of deep-fried dough covered with honey, cinnamon and other sweeteners. Call it a donut or whatever you want, Levent bills her loukoumades as the “first donut ever created,” referring to the non-donuts first introduced at the first Olympics in 766 B.C.
The recipe for loukoumades is simple, and Levent happily provides it in the packaged loukoumades she sells to grocery stores across the United States and Canada. She also provides fresh product to Greek Orthodox church festivals, and one church ordered 30 pallets, representing thousands of pounds of bakery.
The ingredients are flour, water, milk, sugar, yeast, vanilla flavoring and, for the packaged product, natural preservatives to keep them fresh. The package’s recipe recommends cooking them in an oven at 350 degrees for 12 minutes, rotating them every six minutes for even cooking.
So that’s the not-so-secret recipe. But there’s more to it than ingredients.
“It’s the process that makes them the best,” Levent said. “And that’s a secret.”
If you spend any time with Levent, it’s hard not to believe she will become the largest loukoumades distributor in the world. The fact is, saying, “you can’t” will only drive Levent to prove you wrong.
Levent can, and indeed she believes she will, ultimately grow her loukoumades business to become a worldwide enterprise. She is already selling her sweet confection in Canada. During a visit to Athens, she convinced the owner of a taverna that he should buy loukoumades from her.
He did.
As a longtime Tarpon Springs resident who graduated from Tarpon Springs High School, Levent, who is of Greek extraction like many people in the heavily Greek city, believes that cornering the international market is just around the corner. But she needs distributors and other logistics to get her fresh loukoumades to the world market.
Levent and Lenair held a grand opening for the small shop on April 14, and the event was a success because, well, who doesn’t like loukoumades? Or spending time with the ebullient Levent and the friendly but low-key Lenair, for that matter.
In addition to making loukoumades, Levent is an author and award-winning entrepreneur who invested in Heavenly Puffs during the pandemic when her travel agency, Elite Travel, suffered due to worldwide COVID-19 travel restrictions. The idea for making loukoumades came about because Levent can’t stand idle time.
“I like doing things,” she said. “I love doing things like making loukoumades that people enjoy.”
As a doer, it’s hard to doubt that Levent can achieve her dream of worldwide loukoumades domination. Heavenly Puffs are available on www.heavenlypuffs.com or email info@heavenlypuffs.com.
In addition to Canada and the United States, nearly 60 Florida restaurants already carry her loukoumades.
“Since day one, we’ve felt our product could reach a global market,” Levent said in a news release.
While struggling with employee shortages and ingredient shortages, Levent said it’s only a matter of time before Heavenly Puffs are known internationally.
“Our fans should expect to find Heavenly Puffs loukoumades in supermarkets and restaurants around the world in the coming years,” she said.
