Tarpon Springs election Q&A: Candidates for City Commission Seat 4 share their views

TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Springs voters have plenty of decisions to make March 15. The ballot features races for mayor and three City Commission seats. We’ve asked the candidates where they stand on several issues. This is the first in a series of articles that will highlight their answers.
Here, we focus on the race for Seat 4, which is between Panagiotis “Peter” Koulias and Jacqueline Turner. Current Seat 4 holder Townsend Tarapani will not be seeking reelection.
Q: What are three critical issues facing Tarpon Springs?
Koulias: 1. Making sure the proper personnel are in the proper positions of management in order for the city to implement the Strategic Plan and long-range planning. The new board will lay down the framework for future boards to follow the plan.
2. Updating the Comprehensive Plan to preserve small-town charm for the many versus increasing vertical and population density for the favored few that will destroy the quality of life in town. We must update the codes and zoning to prevent apartment stacking.
3. Fair and open government that acknowledges and condemns conflicts of interests and double standards.
Turner: We have many challenges and opportunities in our near future, which are interconnected. We need to be prepared to address potential growth and its impact on our infrastructure. We are likely to continue to see our city’s population increase, as is the trend throughout the state. This will place a tremendous demand on our infrastructure, such as roads, water, sewer, and stormwater but also presents economic development opportunities. Our residents and businesses alike are seeking ways to more easily stay up-to-date on city news, so central to these challenges is communicating and engaging with our residents.
Q: How would you address those issues?
Koulias: Conducting a nationwide search for the best city manager to lead Tarpon Springs into the future concerning long-range planning and sustainability. It’s a top priority in addressing the infrastructure in Tarpon Springs. It should include the street flooding issues, fixing of our roadway, sewer, stormwater, and water drinking systems. We need a strong board to work with city staff in updating the Comprehensive Plan to limit vertical and population density. Creating a citizen engagement platform that keeps the residents informed and involved. This includes use of Facebook community pages, bringing back Zoom, and providing more hybrid town hall meetings.
Turner: We’re in the middle of updating the comprehensive and strategic plans, so these should be our guiding documents to ensure we stay on task with preparing for potential growth while still protecting our unique heritage and traditions. I will push us to more aggressively seek external funding to address infrastructure deficiencies by hiring a grants manager to help lead these endeavors. I also propose forming an Economic Development Advisory Council comprised of residents who are not only business owners in the city but also have knowledge and experience with larger and more complex organizations throughout the region.
Q: What was your position on the Anclote Harbor luxury apartment complex? How did you come to that position?
Koulias: I helped raise awareness and opposition for the project since November 2020 through Facebook community pages. The project did not meet elements of the Comprehensive Plan. Tarponites were betrayed and disgusted to witness a commissioner’s repeated recusals, because of his stepmother being the planner for the developer. My opponent accepted a sizable campaign donation from the commissioner’s father. I was the most vocal, outspoken resident regarding special interest groups, preserving small town charm, and setting the tone for this year’s election and the citizens know that. I chose to run in Seat 4 to push out the incumbent recusing commissioner.
Turner: I oppose the development and have spoken out against it at multiple public meetings and forums for the past several months. The project presents serious environmental and traffic safety issues that will place an undue burden on our city and neighboring areas. After studying the reports, listening to testimony presented, and most importantly talking to residents, I feel this is not the right project for this property.
Q: Does Tarpon Springs need an apartment moratorium? Why or why not?
Koulias: We don’t need a moratorium, and we cannot single out apartments. We need a strong board to wield the will of the people and tell city staff to update the codes and zoning to protect Tarpon Springs. If staff doesn’t want to update the codes, then we will find staff who will. As a city we must limit height variances to single family zoning and not allow it to those who want to cram multi-family living. We need caps on population density of multi-family structures for slow growth. If we had this in place Anclote Harbors would not have passed.
Turner: No, an apartment moratorium will be a disservice to our city. It can potentially prevent us from addressing the pressing needs to offer a variety of affordable and attainable housing options to current and future residents. What hasn’t been addressed is what exactly defines an “apartment.” Would a moratorium prohibit us from building a modest complex with 15 to 20 units? As part of the comprehensive planning process, we have been informed that there is a potential population increase of 5,000 additional residents by 2040, so we need to address housing needs now in anticipation of that possibility.
Q: What makes you more qualified than your opponent for this position?
Koulias: For nine years I have owned a personnel employment agency and do thousands of interviews and hundreds of job placements a year. I work with people. I am a native son, born and raised in Tarpon Springs, my whole life is here, and I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be here for the ramifications of my board decisions. I set the trend on what the most important issues in this election are because I have gone out on a limb as leaders should. In my opinion my opponent does not have the strength to fight off the cabal in Tarpon Springs.
Turner: I have extensive professional and volunteer experience working with diverse groups and individuals to identify and implement solutions to complex problems. For the past 20 years, I have worked in larger non-profit and community-based organizations and often collaborate to provide services to municipalities. Locally, I serve on the city of Tarpon Springs Board of Adjustment and was a member of the city’s inaugural class of the Citizens Academy. I’m a Florida native and have lived in various communities throughout the Tampa Bay area for more than 20 years, so I have experienced firsthand the impacts of unrestrained growth and development.
Q: What is your vision for the city’s future?
Koulias: I do not see a Tarpon skyline of stacked apartments and condominiums, but I do see a city addressing its roads, waterways, and sustainability. Get city staff on a plan that continually rolls from year to year to address important capital improvement projects. I see a robust economy where downtown Tarpon Springs is filled with shops and restaurants. I see the Sponge Docks thriving and increasing its working waterfront, tourism, and restaurants. I see the same Tarpon Springs you see now but managed better. This world is changing fast, but that does not mean our town has to.
Turner: Tarpon Springs is a beautiful and unique community, and I truly believe we can protect our precious environmental and cultural resources while still being a modern city of the future. I envision our city holding true to our heritage and traditions while still welcoming new residents, businesses, and visitors to experience all that Tarpon Springs has to offer. To do this we must ensure the updates to the comprehensive and strategic plans address the balance of managing growth while respecting our history. And most importantly, we must respectfully work together and collaborate with others.
