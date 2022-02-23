Tarpon Springs election Q&A: Candidates for City Commission Seat 3 share their views

Tarpon Springs voters have plenty of decisions to make March 15. The ballot features races for mayor and three city commission seats. We’ve asked the candidates where they stand on several issues. This is the second in a series of articles that will highlight their answers.
Here, we focus on Seat 3, which is between George Koulianos and Michael Eisner. The candidates are vying to take over the post from Connor Donovan, who is not seeking a second term.
Q: What are three critical issues facing Tarpon Springs?
Eisner: Three critical issues are fixing what’s broken, flooding issues and to follow the comprehensive and strategic plan.
Koulianos: Three of the biggest issues we can continue to improve upon are becoming more transparent and working to unite our town, economic development, and being fiscally responsible and efficient in our projects we undertake.
Q: How would you address those issues?
Eisner: We need to become more business friendly and help relieve the local tax burden from the residents. Restore peoples’ free speech including emails and Zoom calls. Restore their dignity and respect by listening and answering their questions. We need to streamline the permit department and prioritize unfinished projects like dredging and flooding abatement and complete them in an appropriate time frame.
The city has a plan to deflect water using vaults and pumps for king tides. I would pursue more investigation in this area, hire a full-time grant writer and not waste taxpayer money on frivolous purchases.
We must follow the comprehensive and strategic plans once instituted.
Koulianos: Uniting our town is most important. In order to achieve this, we need a commission who is transparent about every project and understands how to govern. For economic development, we must do a better job of self-promoting our historic town, this is to attract more people and businesses to our city. For fiscal responsibility and efficiency, we must work towards cost-effective improvements to our town that are done in a swift manner with no delays.
Q: What was your position on the Anclote Harbor luxury apartment complex? How did you come to that position?
Eisner: I’ve been strongly opposed to the Anclote Harbor project and have spoken out about it at every BOC meeting for the past several months. For a massive project, it was streamlined much too fast. There are tremendous safety issues. It has not been approved by the FDOT. The second exit has not been approved. This project was voted down by the Planning & Zoning Board 6 to 1 once they received all the data. Our building code has a 46-foot height restriction limitation, and the Morgan Group’s current plan is to build up to 53 feet. Why was this waiver issued for them when other projects were turned down?
Koulianos: After listening to all of the deliberations, I would have voted yes on the first vote and no on the second vote. For the yes vote, it seems that the applicant met the required standards from our comprehensive plan and state law, in regard to environmental impact. The second vote would be no for it does not seem the applicant met the criteria within regards to safety and there were many objections and specific questions I saw fit for denial.
Q: Does Tarpon Springs need an apartment moratorium? Why or why not?
Eisner: That decision is best left up to the residents. We need to ask lots of questions and poll the responses finding ways to reach all our citizens. My belief is that we need more affordable housing in Tarpon Springs.
Koulianos: We need to update and specify our comprehensive plan and move to low density family homes to be built and no longer allow high density apartment complexes. We should put an emphasis on redevelopment and sustainable development.
Q: What makes you more qualified than your opponent for this position?
Eisner: I was the youngest National Service manager of Emerson Radio. For 10 years, I worked for Xerox in a NYC service and sales department. Then I became the branch manager of Rentokil, an international pest control company. By trade, I was a flood restorator and mold remediation specialist. For the past seven-plus years, I have served on the Board of Adjustments abiding by quasi-judicial rules.
I am always looking to help others with my common-sense solutions and accurate fixes. I have no hidden agenda or financial interests except to make it better. I offer our city my vast experience, my logical mind and my inherent need to fix what’s broken.
Koulianos: I do not like being boastful, but I believe my experience working in Washington, D.C. for Congressman Gus Bilirakis and being in high level policy discussions while working for the Congressman make me qualified for the position. I believe whoever is elected must understand law, policy, and how to govern with respects to the rights of the people.
Q: What is your vision for the city’s future?
Eisner: I envision a stronger relationship between the BOC and the residents. Where we listen and responses are given. I visualize the preservation of our open and green space. I foresee smart growth and smart development. Keeping the historical and unique charm of our city. My wife, Linda, and I could have retired in one of many locations, but we chose Tarpon Springs. We chose Tarpon because of its small-town charm, beautiful beaches and wonderful people. It’s our paradise. I look forward to further serving the city of Tarpon Springs as your commissioner in Seat 3.
Koulianos: My biggest goal has been to unite our great town. I know that passions are high right now as we have had votes that have strained relationships in our town, but I believe we have an opportunity to move towards more humility driven and transparent leadership. I feel that many may read this and believe as I do, that we need to move towards an era of representative government without ego and lust for power. I still hold firm that I am the only candidate that has refused PAC money and/or special interest money, not out of disrespect, but because I never want it to be said that I will be bought.
