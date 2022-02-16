Tarpon Springs election Q&A: Candidates for City Commission Seat 2 share their views

Tarpon Springs voters have plenty of decisions to make March 15. The ballot features races for mayor and three City Commission seats. We’ve asked the candidates where they stand on several issues. This is the first in a series of articles that will highlight their answers.
We begin with the race for Seat 2, which is between Craig Lunt and Lisa Malamatos-Benitez. Current Seat 2 holder Costa Vatikiotis is running for mayor and is relinquishing the post for the final year of his term.
Q.: What are three critical issues facing Tarpon Springs?
Malamatos-Benitez: I see the divisiveness amongst the people as a detriment to accomplishing anything in the future. Community unity! Stabilize the population growth. Keep our taxes the same or lower them. Keep saving. Don't touch it.
Lunt: Flooding and infrastructure maintenance, completing the comprehensive and strategic plans, and affordable and attainable housing.
Q.: How would you address those issues?
Malamatos-Benitez: People expressing their differences of opinions and discussing them together is a step to working together. Working with the Historical Society to enlighten the people as to our history would be a unifier. Is the city government providing too many services? Is there anywhere anything that can be eliminated so as not to be such a burden to the taxpayer? So the budget needs to be constantly evaluated. We do welcome new people and are actually flattered when they choose Tarpon Springs as their home. But I think rapid influx of people has scared old timers basically who like the lifestyle and the culture as is.
Lunt: Flooding and Infrastructure: Many areas of the city are still flood prone and there are also areas in the city with basic pedestrian and traffic safety needs. As commissioner I will ensure these are priorities are met by responsible budget allocation.
Comprehensive and Strategic Plans: We cannot pragmatically address growth and development without established goals and plans to attain them. I will support any effort to ensure these two needs are addressed and codified.
Affordable Housing: Every effort needs to be made to provide quality affordable housing while ensuring that we don’t lose the unique character of Tarpon Springs.
Q: What was your position on the Anclote Harbor luxury apartment complex? How did you come to that position?
Malamatos-Benitez: As a candidate, I did not have all the information/backup that the sitting commission had to make their decision. The problem is that people do not know how the local government operates and how these decisions are made. The commissioners have to make their decision based on facts and sworn testimony which has legal implications because it is a quasi-judicial hearing. The city attorney announces before the quasi-judicial hearing what the Board of Commissioners needs to consider when making a decision and that's exactly what they did. I do believe in personal property rights as provided under the U.S. Constitution.
Lunt: I was against it. I wasn’t completely satisfied that the Morgan Group was being forthright and had reservations regarding several statements they had made on the record. Safety of access to/from U.S. 19 was a major concern as well as impact to the surrounding wetlands. The fact that they overrode a 6-1 decision against this project from our Planning and Zoning board didn’t sit well and I felt city staff went out of their way to accommodate them in indicating that they were meeting all of the requirements of our Comprehensive plan, which I do not believe they did.
Q: Does Tarpon Springs need an apartment moratorium? Why or why not?
Malamatos-Benitez: I have been reading up on moratoriums and apparently they don't work like people think they should. So having said that, I would certainly take a look at a moratorium to see if that would be appropriate for Tarpon Springs.
Lunt: It does not. We need more affordable and attainable housing and creative use of apartments to help reach that goal must be considered. A moratorium, outside of limiting any currently proposed development, would also have the downstream effect of dissuading developers from even considering Tarpon Springs as a possible development area in the future and therefore might hurt our prospects in general. What is needed is careful attention and adherence to current code, zoning, Comprehensive and Strategic plans while encouraging creative ways meet our housing needs.
Q: What makes you more qualified than your opponent for this position?
Malamatos-Benitez: I know Tarpon Springs, inside and out. I am a fourth generation Tarponite. I have worked for the city and my family has worked for the city and I have watched everything that goes on in this town for many years. I have served in many capacities on boards and committees and now is the time to put my money where my mouth is. Running for Seat 2 is my contribution to my beloved community. My work experiences and my community involvement give me an advantage as a commissioner. Tarpon Springs is in my heart and my soul.
Lunt: I currently work in the Network and Cyber Security field focused on protecting education and local governments and have been in this profession for over 40 years. As such, I am a detail and team-oriented person. I’m trained to listen and consider multiple stakeholders’ thoughts and positions before formulating an action plan that is in line with their objectives. I will listen to and consider the citizens and businesses of Tarpon Springs before making any decisions.
Q: What is your vision for the city’s future?
Malamatos-Benitez: My vision for the future of Tarpon Springs is that we have been able to go back to that old time feeling of a small fishing community. That feeling is really missed here. Yes, as far as the government and infrastructure goes, we can progress but keep it simple.
Lunt: I envision a city that reaches out to and includes its citizens’ and businesses’ input as the baseline of its decision-making process so that everyone is aware and understands the decisions being made and ensuring that these decisions are reflective of what the citizens need and want for their city.
I envision a city that prioritizes the maintenance of our current infrastructure, assets and services as a primary responsibility to all citizens and neighborhoods and not just as an afterthought or concentrated in certain areas.
I envision a city where “Live, Work, Play” is an attainable reality for all who wish it.
