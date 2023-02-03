TARPON SPRINGS — Voters may get a chance to decide whether the city should purchase property along Roosevelt Boulevard to develop as a park and potential event venue.
The city recently received an offer from Marco Menna of Santorini Development to sell the city their four parcels, comprised of 1.97 acres of land on Roosevelt Boulevard, for $1.8 million. Roosevelt Boulevard intersects Dodecanese Boulevard near the western end of the latter street.
City Manager Mark LeCouris, who brought the offer to city commissioners’ attention Jan. 24, noted the property was involved in a recent failed proposal to build a hotel at the Sponge Docks.
In a message to the city manager, Menna told LeCouris, “We believe this is an excellent opportunity for city leaders and the Tarpon Springs community to take advantage of securing a lasting legacy on the Sponge Docks and keeping it in perpetuity for generations to come.”
The sale would be comprised of four parcels. Menna said “the unified amalgamation of these properties will not last, however; time is of the essence before the properties split into multiple private ownerships.”
He said Santorini Development envisions the city using the land as a park with an open pavilion for events and performances, landscaped walkways, benches and open green spaces.
“St. Petersburg has its pier and waterfront Straub Park. Clearwater has its bluff on the Intercoastal Waterway. Tarpon Springs should have its own preserved public space, perfectly located in the historically significant and internationally renowned sponge docks zone,” he said.
Santorini has owned the subject sites for approximately 20 years.
LeCouris told commissioners the request “came out of the blue. We hadn’t started any discussions. We got the email from the owners of the property, the Mennas, offering us first offer on the property at a firm price, firm for now, of $1.8 million.”
The city manager said the Mennas want to know if the city is interested or they will proceed to do other things with the property. “They gave us first dibs in the property,” he added.
Resident John Corliss, who lives nearby on Hope Street, said, “it makes sense to me that this parcel would be a great festival grounds.”
Former Commissioner Peter Dalacos said, “There are things that come around only so often, and this might be an opportunity that if you don’t at least explore it will be regretted for years to come.”
Commissioner Jacob Karr said it’s a good idea to send the question to residents as an option.
Commissioner Peter Koulias said he would like the city manager to pursue it. “Let’s get the appraisal and let the voters decide,” he said.
Koulias said he continually tells the city manager that an event area at the docks is needed. “The docks has so much more potential for festivals, a real festival. I potentially would like to see some type of band shell that would attract good musicians.”
The city manager said when he reports to the commission with the appraisal, he will also provide a source of funding and game plan of what city staff envisions for the property.
Commissioners unanimously supported moving ahead with the appraisal.
