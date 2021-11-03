TARPON SPRINGS — Carmen Lake was recently honored with a drive-thru appreciation service at Mt. Moriah AME Church for her longstanding contributions to the Tarpon community.
Representatives from several area religious institutions and organizations including Restoration Village Ministries in Clearwater, Shiloh Bible Church in Dunedin, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hudson, as well as Tarpon Mayor Chris Alahouzos and American Legion Post #46 officials, were on hand for the Sept. 30 event, which was organized by the Rev. Nathaniel and Joyce Ramsey of Restoration Village Ministries.
During the two-hour ceremony, the Rev. Clem Bell of Shiloh Church said, “Normally, when a person has passed on from this earth is when you hear of the good that they had done. It’s good that the honoree is alive to hear what others have to say about her.”
Indeed, much praised was heaped on Lake, who for years has helped organize many special events in town, including the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities, always with a bright smile on her face.
“To me, it was an opportunity to express our gratitude for Carmen’s services to the community,” said Alahouzos, who presented Lake with a plaque during the event. “She’s been serving the community for many, many years, through the CAP Center and the church and the elementary school, and always with a smile on her face and something positive to say about everyone. She such a selfless person. If we had more people like her in the community, we’d be a much better place.”
When asked how it felt for someone who never seeks to spotlight to have it shine on her, Lake replied via email, “It weas certainly wonderful to be in the company of my friends who do things decent and in order,” she wrote, adding, “I am truly BLESSED to work alongside them to get the work done that we have been charged with on this planet.”
Lake also noted she wanted to “recognize and am grateful for Rev. Nathaniel and Joyce Ramsey for their insight and effort to plan and execute this Appreciation ceremony. I am flabbergasted that they expended the time and energy to for such a task … as they spend countless hours of their own time to care for others in Pinellas County.”
She ended her message with a quote from Calvin Coolidge: “No person was ever honored for what they received. Honor has been the award for what they give.”
