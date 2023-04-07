TARPON SPRINGS — City staff has been given the go-ahead to negotiate a sales agreement to purchase a vacant 1.9-acre property on Roosevelt Boulevard and Hill Street for $1.8 million, which was part of a failed attempt to build a hotel at the Sponge Docks.
According to information supplied by the city at a March 28 commission meeting, Marco Menna of Santorini Development made an offer to sell the property to the city. The irregular-shaped 83,365 feet of property has 595 feet of frontage on Roosevelt Boulevard, 364 feet of frontage on Hill Street and 86 feet on Cross Street. City Manager Mark LeCouris noted the purchase will require approval of voters to finalize the deal.
The city manager said at the Jan. 4 meeting the commission asked him to get an appraisal “because we had an offer from the Mennas on the purchase of the property, which everybody knows was the former site for the hotel property. His original offer was $1.8 million; we got the appraisal and lo and behold, the appraisal came back to us and it was $1.8 million.”
He said the next step would be to work on a sales contract, but he advised the commission that the terms may change at some point and it could take time.
That agreement would then need to be approved by the commission.
“Then, the most important thing is you’re not the final decision,” he said. “It’s going to have to go to a referendum probably in November. It is the people who will make the decision if we buy this property or not.”
Commissioner-elect John Koulianos, who ran unopposed and will take office in April, said a series of property ideas that have been discussed the past year need to tie back to the city’s strategic plan.
“We’ve talked about the city buying the Latour Building and building a parking garage; we’ve talked about buying property on the other side of the Anclote River to house homeless people; we’ve talked about Cocoris Park; we just approved the Florida Avenue property; we’ve got the Cops and Kids program; we’ve got to build the Sports Complex, which I believe is critically important,” he said. “And then, we have that big elephant sitting out there, Anclote Harbor, and what happens with that project if at some point that comes to the city buying and creating a park.”
Koulianos told commissioners, “To me it appears these are all random things, random decisions, and they may not be, but I don’t see us connecting dots.”
He added there are other costs, such as taking properties off the tax rolls.
Former Commissioner Peter Dalacos said sometimes things pop up and you only have one opportunity to react. He said the Roosevelt property would be a perfect spot for an amphitheater, where the city can have musical and community events, or a marketplace could be set up at the site, so Dodecanese Boulevard would not have to be closed to traffic.
Commissioner Craig Lunt he agreed with Koulianos’ approach to this purchase.
“One of the things we’re always concerned with is are we taking things off of the tax roll, are we taking too big a bite of the apple, that sort of thing,” he said. “However, we don’t have a lot of room in this particular little town of ours; we don’t have a lot of opportunity to be selective on our public gathering spaces, because of this lack of room … There’s something missing in this particular environment that could bring the community even more close together than it already is.”
He added he is in favor of investigating to see if “we can get it for a reasonable price, then we’ll leave it up to the residents to see if it’s something they agree with.”
Commissioner Michael Eisner noted the city paid $50,000 to have an independent group come in and look at the Sponge Docks and see how it could be improved. “This is an opportunity, and when opportunity knocks you kind of have to jump on it,” he said.
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis said the offer “is an opportunity that threw itself on the table. … Right now it’s just to take it to the next step, and we’re not buying anything, we’re not recommending to buy anything, that’s going to be completely up to the residents.”
He added it would be a good spot for special events, because it would not interfere with merchants on Dodecanese Boulevard, the main street at the Sponge Docks.
“I don’t have any issue with moving this to the next step to see if we can get somebody to sign on the dotted line on a sales agreement, then we’ll get serious as far as what the actual uses would be for. But I can tell you right now, for me, the use is parking,” the mayor said. “And then anything else that comes along, we’ll take a look at it.”
Commissioners voted 3-1 to authorize the city manager to enter into negotiations to purchase the property. Commissioner Jacob Karr, who must vacate his seat in April due to term limits, voted no, saying the city manager or staff did not relate plans for the property.
