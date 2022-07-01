TARPON SPRINGS — The apartment development project on the Anclote River has been put on pause.
Tarpon Springs residents’ traffic safety and environmental concerns won out over a potential multimillion-dollar price tag to the city in delaying an already court-approved commercial apartment construction project as city commissioners approved a stay at their June 28 meeting.
After nearly five hours of discussion, the board voted 4-1 — with Commissioner Jacob Karr dissenting — to grant a stay on the Anclote Harbor construction project.
The nonprofit environmental group Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs (CCTS) petitioned that the city hold off on granting work permits on the approved 404-unit apartment project along U.S. 19.
Approved by the previous City Commission in November, the Anclote Harbor project has generated a lawsuit between Houston-based developer Morgan Development Group and CCTS.
In March, a three-judge panel sided against CCTS, ruling that the nonprofit lacked standing to sue. However, the three-judge panel allowed the group to submit an amended complaint, which it did April 6.
CCTS attorney Jane Graham said the environmental group has met two of three legal criteria needed to issue a stay on the project’s construction permits: its lawsuit will be successful and its members would be materially harmed.
The panel ruled that CCTS lacked standing because it did not prove that it would suffer any “special injury different than that of the Tarpon Springs community as a whole.”
Morgan Development Group attorney Scott A. McLaren said the court’s decision gives the company a constitutional right to start work on the project.
In granting a stay to the project, McLaren said Morgan Group could lose about $2.8 million in money invested to date.
"If this motion is improperly granted, my client will be damaged, and we don’t want to be damaged,” McLaren said.
One essential detail to the city actually granting that stay still remains to be addressed, however.
At a specially scheduled July 6 meeting, the commission will hear Morgan Group’s request that the city require Concerned Citizens to post a $2.8 million bond to cover delay damages in the event that Morgan Group overcomes the legal challenge.
City Attorney Tom Trask said Morgan Group can continue to request permits until the commission decides the bond and issues the order, which is then effective immediately.
The board had earlier struck down by a 4-1 vote the Morgan Group’s petition that four of its commission members — Craig Lunt, Michael Eisner, Panagiotis Koulias and Mayor Costa Vatikiotis — recuse themselves from voting on CCTS’ stay request, claiming each demonstrated bias against the project in comments made prior to the city’s March election.
Nearly two dozen residents spoke at the meeting, all to oppose the apartment project, citing potential environmental impact, and increased traffic woes to the U.S. 19 area.
CCTS and 17 individuals had sued the city in 2005 after it approved a plan for Walmart to build a Supercenter on this same site along the Anclote River. In 2006, the court denied the complaint, stating the city followed essential requirements of law and that the petitioners were afforded due process.
While Walmart defeated the court challenge, it walked away from the project leaving the area undeveloped until Morgan Group applied to develop it in 2020.
Based on commissioners’ comments, the decision to grant the stay came down to a question between residents’ concerns and the city’s possible legal liability.
Mayor Vatikiotis said the overall interest of city residents and the chance that CCTS could win its lawsuit swayed him to vote for the stay.
“There’s a lot of public mistrust about this project and who has acted in their best interest,” Vatikiotis said.
The mayor also cited traffic safety concerns about the project with its two entrances on U.S. 19 that would require drivers heading south to make a U-turn and cross three lanes of traffic to enter the complex.
“I am not convinced that this project is a safe thing,” Vatikiotis said. “And the public interest here is the 80,000 some odd people who travel daily on U.S. 19.”
Lunt voiced concern that both Tarpon Springs attorney Jay Daigneault and Morgan Group lawyer McLaren said that it’s highly unlikely that a Circuit Court of Appeals would overturn the judge’s ruling in CCTS’ appeal.
Karr said he favored not issuing the stay since he felt the judges would very likely uphold their original judgment.
“I do not feel that Concerned Citizens have proven to me that that it is highly likely that their decision would be overturned, and also that the damages (they would suffer from the development) is not any different than the public at large,” Karr said.
Eisner voiced concerns about potential traffic accidents an apartment development would bring with it, and noted no resident has voiced support for it.
“My take on this is public safety,” Eisner said.” And I have to give them (CCTS) a fair shot at declaring their case.”
Koulias said in deciding on the stay he is weighing the city’s potential financial exposure with what he understands is the peoples’ interest.
“My concern is, what if we grant a stay and we then find out that Concerned Citizens has no money to put up as a bond,” Koulias said. “I am willing to listen to a stay, grant a stay, but I am curious to see what funds are going to be provided for this bond to limit the (financial) exposure to the city.”
