TARPON SPRINGS — Too big for here.
That was the consensus of Tarpon Springs city commissioners in voting down a conditional-use application needed to build a five-story hotel in the Sponge Docks area of the city.
By a 4-1 vote, the board denied hotelier Benedikt Fritzsche’s application for the conditional use to construct “Cambria by the Sponge Docks.”
The board decision took nearly 5½ hours of deliberation that included site plan overview, expert witness testimony, commissioner questioning, and public comment that concluded at 3:22 a.m. on July 13.
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis and Commissioners Craig Lunt, Michael Eisner and Panagiotis Koulias voted to deny the application, with Commissioner Jacob Karr voting in favor of it.
The hotel application had been conditionally approved 5-0 by the Tarpon Springs Planning and Zoning Board on June 20, with the proviso the applicant would meet nearly a dozen conditions set by the Planning Department and the Planning and Zoning Board.
The hotel would be located on a 1.91-acre site on the east side of Roosevelt Boulevard, between Cross Street and Dodecanese Boulevard, and a portion of Hill Street.
The five-story building was to feature 108 hotel rooms on four floors with a bottom floor for 111 parking spaces. Building height would be 56 feet to the top roof deck, 60 feet at the parapet and 65.3 feet at its highest roof peak.
The hotel would be 245 to 250 feet long.
During the course of the application, Fritzsche changed the hotel brand from Hilton to Cambria, a franchise hotel brand owned by Choice Hotels International based in Rockville, Maryland.
In voting no, Vatikiotis said he primarily objected to the proposed hotel’s overall size not fitting the area. He asked whether the developer would consider splitting the hotel into two structures.
“I don’t know if there’s any other building of that size in the Sponge Docks,” Vatikiotis said.
“Would anyone have a problem with a 20-room, a 30-room or a 50-room hotel? Probably not,” Vatikiotis added. “But when you start getting up into 80 or 100 rooms, you get into trouble. This hotel would look better on U.S. Highway 19.”
Eisner also listed the hotel’s size as the deciding factor in denying the application.
“It’s a question if it fits or not,” said Eisner. “We need to have a smaller hotel. A hotel of this size is not in my purview.”
Lunt said the hotel would impact residents who live in the Sponge Docks area.
“There’s residents who are going to get affected,” Lunt said. “For these residents, it’s a quality-of-life thing.”
Koulias voted against the application, saying granting such an approval without the board first revising the city’s comprehensive plan would a bad decision.
“To grant a large construction project a conditional use in a zoning area where a hotel isn’t a primary use is setting a dangerous precedent for Tarpon Springs development,” Koulias said. “Until we get something right, I am not going to approve a conditional use that will start a domino effect.”
Karr said the board’s decision should be based on the applicant’s meeting the city’s zoning law requirements for a conditional use.
“Did they meet the criteria for a hotel to be built on this lot?” Karr said. “Yes, they met the criteria.”
Vatikiotis suggested that the hotel application may have fared better if the applicant instead had crafted a development agreement with the city’s Planning Department.
Planning Department Director Renea Vincent said pursuing a development agreement would have been a “lengthier process” for the applicant.
“But in retrospect that may have been easier,” Vincent said. “It provides a bigger envelope to work in.”
Katie Cole, attorney for Clearwater-based Hill, Ward and Henderson, representing Fritzsche, wanted to know why a development agreement had not been mentioned before.
“This is the first time tonight that I have heard a development agreement being discussed,” Cole said.
The mayor also asked Vincent whether the city’s “special area plan” and “smart code” zoning designations established in 2011 now need updating.
“Candidly, it needs to be updated,” Vincent said.
More than a dozen residents offered comment about the hotel project, ranging from flooding and congestion fears, to the hotel as planned not fitting into the city’s unique Greek style and character.
Residents’ objections to the hotel ranged from concerns about its effect on area property values, its environmental risk, and its impact on their overall quality of life.
“I don’t believe that a hotel of this size, this iteration, is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan,” said Athena Tsardoulias, part-owner of Tarpon Sponge Inc. in the Sponge Docks area. “This location does not work. It’s too big. It will completely change the complexion of the area.”
Tarpon Springs resident Terry Long voiced concern about potential noise and traffic generated by a five-story hotel.
“I have a lot of concern about a hotel on this particular property,” Long said. “I’m very concerned about the noise and traffic and parking. But I do agree that a nice small hotel would be nice.”
Some residents requested the board approve the conditional use application, while others criticized the approach taken by the commissioners.
“More businesses in the Sponge Dock area will make it even more successful,” said Kelly Denison, who with husband Bill Denison operate Anclote Brew and the Sponge Exchange in the dock area.
“Tarpon Springs for years has wanted a hotel, and we have missed out on some of the other opportunities,” said former Tarpon Springs Mayor Anita Protos. “Your responsibility as founding fathers of the community is to bring money into Tarpon Springs and make it grow.”
“For the betterment of this city, the downtown and the docks, you’ve got to do this,” said Mike Bryant of Oldsmar, who owns a business on the Sponge Docks.
After the board’s decision, several commissioners advised Fritzsche not to give up his hotel plan, suggesting he meet with city officials in reworking his application.
“I’m hoping that there is some chance to give it another shot,” Vatikiotis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.