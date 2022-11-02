TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s Board of Commissioners is asking a judge to put a hold on the litigation by Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs that attempts to stop the Anclote River apartment development project.
By a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Jacob Karr dissenting, the Board at its Oct. 25 meeting approved a motion to request the court to grant a stay on trial litigation.
“It’s basically to ask the judge to hold the court process until the city’s special counsel has completed his investigation,” said Tarpon Springs Mayor Costa Vatikiotis.
The Morgan Group plans to build Anclote Harbor, a 404-apartment complex on a nearly 74-acre site along the Anclote River.
In March a three-judge Pinellas County Circuit Court panel dismissed CCTS’s lawsuit against the city and Morgan Group, ruling that the environmental group “lacked standing” to sue.
However, the judges allowed CCTS to submit an amended complaint, which the group did April 6.
After approving Anclote Harbor in November, the newly-elected Tarpon Springs City Commission voted June 28 to halt construction until CCTS’s lawsuit challenging the project is resolved.
The CCTS appeal, to be heard by the Pinellas County Circuit Court of Appeals, could take between 18-24 months, according to Scott McLaren, attorney for Tampa-based law firm Hill Ward Henderson, which represents the Morgan Group.
The Board of Commissioners on Oct. 11 approved the hiring of a special counsel to investigate City Hall and to question the legality of staff discussions with the Morgan Group.
During the Oct. 11 meeting, commissioners discussed the more than 700 emails acquired through a public records request which show that city staff began talking about the Anclote project with the Morgan Group in October 2017.
Based on email dates, those discussions occurred three years before the Morgan Group submitted a building application in September 2020.
In February 2019, the Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance that changed the city’s law to give developers more time to assemble their projects.
Prior to that vote, City Manager Mark LeCouris, then-City Attorney Tom Trask and then-planning director Heather Urwiller didn’t disclose to the Board of Commissioners changes that included language Morgan Group attorney Ed Armstrong had written to expedite the apartment application.
The city’s newly hired interim litigation attorney Andrew Salzman will now file a legal motion to stay court proceedings in the suit filed by CCTS against Kamil Salame, Morgan Group, and Tarpon Springs.
Salzman was appointed by LeCouris on Oct. 19, after the city’s longtime legal firm Trask Dagineault submitted its resignation Sept. 9.
Firm co-partner Tom Trask cited “baseless public attacks” by city officials over the last several months as the reason.
Salzman will handle the City’s litigation until a permanent law firm can be hired, LeCouris said.
The city’s motion will ask the court to freeze all litigation while a yet-to-be-appointed special counsel reviews the emails between Morgan Group officials and Tarpon Springs city staff.
“The special counsel’s job is to conduct an investigation to uncover additional information that the court should be aware of,” Vatikiotis said.
The city expects to hire its special counsel by mid-December.
Prior to the vote, an email from the Morgan Group’s attorney McLaren was read into the record, objecting to the City’s request for a court stay, claiming it would violate Morgan Group’s right to develop the Anclote River property.
During public comment, Peter Dalacos, a Tarpon Springs resident and president of CCTS, said hiring both Salzman and a special counsel to review the Anclote River project email correspondence is “an opportunity to view something with a fresh set of eyes.”
The Board of Commissioners also approved by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Karr dissenting, to appoint Vatikiotis as liaison between the city and interim litigation attorney Salzman.
Karr objected to Vatikiotis’ appointment, saying the legal liaison should be someone other than a board member, proposing instead the city clerk or the city internal auditor.
That proposed motion died for lack of a second.
In other city business, the board approved by a 5-0 vote the purchase a vacant lot on South Florida Avenue for $728,000.
One of the city’s approved properties to pursue for stormwater and land preservation purposes, the parcel includes the city’s easement on another piece of adjacent property of the same owner necessary for stormwater purposes.
