TARPON SPRINGS — Developers found themselves barking up the wrong tree after being dogged by questions of the compatibility of a proposed 52.2-acre, 52-home subdivision on Highland Avenue and Keystone Road in Tarpon Springs.
The Tarpon Springs City Commission voted 4-1 to deny a request to rezone the property from Agricultural to Residential Planned Development. Even after promising to include 38 conditions set by the commission before developers could build on the property, commissioners expressed concerns that the subdivision would be inappropriate for the existing neighborhood.
The commission’s vote came even after the project was approved earlier by the city’s Planning and Zoning Board. The development would also be consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan. City staff had reviewed the application and produced a 512-page report on the development and recommended approval.
After Commissioner Jacob Karr questioned whether the project was compatible with the existing neighborhood, and although city staff recommended approval of the development, Planning Director Renea Vincent said, “That’s really the $25,000 question is the compatibility of the project.”
The Keystone Village single-family development would abut a neighbor’s property owned by Jeff McPherson, who raises Irish Setters and was concerned about how his new neighbors would respond to the dogs barking and making other canine noises.
“They are going to be hearing the dogs bark,” McPherson said. “They’re going to have noise.”
McPherson also said the development would negatively affect the character of the otherwise bucolic area.
“It means changing my lifestyle to accommodate this development,” McPherson said. “When the coyotes howl, the dogs are going to bark.”
Mayor Costa Vatikiotis, who voted against the project, agreed with McPherson.
“We’re the ones who are going to get the calls,” he said. “Nerves are going to be frayed.”
Traffic concerns were also raised by area residents who said the development would increase the number of cars going in and out of the development, and they objected to a proposed right-turn-only onto Keystone Road, which means that residents would have to turn right and make a U-turn to go in the opposite direction.
Commissioner Jacob Karr voted to approve the project, but he said he would prefer 27 homes in the development instead of the proposed 51.
