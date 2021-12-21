TARPON SPRINGS — The Anclote Harbor luxury apartment project saga continued with another chapter as the Tarpon Springs City Commission rejected a move to stay the issuance of city permits, allowing the project to move forward despite lawsuits that seek to halt the development entirely.
The attempt to stay the ordinances previously passed by the commission failed by a 3-1 vote. Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis voted for the stay. Commissioner Townsend Tarapini did not vote due to a conflict of interest.
The Morgan Group, a Houston-based developer, received approval in November to rezone the 74-acre site to Residential Planned Development (RPD) along with approval of a Preliminary Planned Development, according to city records. The Commission’s approval in November signaled the go-ahead for the project.
Construction is set to begin in the first half of 2022.
But Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs has filed an appeal in Pinellas County Circuit Court seeking to stop the development, arguing that a number of procedural and zoning issues rendered the Commission’s approval “fatally flawed” and that due process was denied during hours of testimony in public hearings which ultimately resulted in the commission’s approval of the development.
Concerned Citizens of Tarpon Springs is a citizen advocacy group that bills itself as a “longtime defender of the ‘Anclote 74,’ a 74-acre parcel on the east side of U.S. Highway 19 along the Anclote River.”
But Mayor Chris Alahouzos said after the meeting that the project should move forward.
“We had a first and second reading with many, many hours of testimony,” Alahouzos said. “The first reading went until 5 a.m., and the second went to 3 a.m. The applicant met all the requirements, so it passed on the second reading. The applicant has every right to get all the permits and get started.
“If they do, they’re taking a risk that the court does not agree with the Board of Commissioners of Tarpon Springs. But there is nothing for me to object to. There was no additional information given at all. I think it’s best to let it proceed and let the court decide.”
Alahouzos, who previously voted to approve the project, voted against the stay, saying that after the long hours of testimony, the applicant was found to meet all the requirements necessary to build the complex.
Vice Mayor Jacob Karr, who has voted to support the development, added that some of the arguments cited against the project were in part due to “false information on social media and in public hearings.”
“There has been public comment that there are many questions unanswered,” Karr said. “This is by far the longest, probably if you put all the quasi-judicial hearings over the past five years, it may add up to this one quasi-judicial hearing.”
Commissioner Connor Donovan, a supporter of the project who voted against the stay, said the move would “interfere with private property rights the owner has.”
But Vatikiotis, who is running for mayor, sided with Concerned Citizens regarding the commission’s process.
“They said all of the questions have been answered,” he said. “I still have questions.”
At this point, Alahouzos said the commission has no role in the issuance of permits. It is unclear when or if Morgan Group has yet asked for any permits.
But this is certainly not the final chapter in the Anclote River story. It is estimated that the Circuit Court could take six months or more to decide the Concerned Citizens case.
